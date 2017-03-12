ANC councillor arrested after early-morning shooting

Beaufort West - A Beaufort West ANC councillor has been arrested
following a shooting in which three people were injured in Kwa-Mandlenkosi on
Sunday morning.
The
suspect, confirmed by the party to be an ANC councillor whose name is known to News24, is expected in the
Beaufort West Magistrates Court soon on charges of attempted murder.
Police
spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie said it is alleged that three people had
attempted to attack and assault the suspect’s son in Gaba Road between 05:00
and 06:00.
The man, in turn, fired at the trio, hitting them
in the abdomen, neck and shoulder respectively.
Pojie said the 55-year-old suspect was arrested and the gun, as well as a knife, was confiscated.
ANC
Western Cape spokesperson Yonela Diko
confirmed the councillor’s arrest, saying there had been an attack on his
premises.
"In
reaction, naturally as a father he got his gun and fired warning shots,"
he said.
The men
were ostensibly hit by accident.
"The
men ran away and the councillor went to
the police station to give his statement," Diko
told News24.
He said
the incident was random and could have happened to anyone, adding that it
should not be politicised.