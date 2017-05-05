ANC exists to improve people's lives - Ramaphosa

Johannesburg – The ANC’s sole reason for existence is to improve people’s lives, Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Friday.

“The ANC is about changing lives. It is about improving lives and giving our people a better life. That is what the ANC exists for and nothing else,” he said at the launch of the ANC’s OR Tambo Fridays by the ANC’s Greater Midrand Zone 15 at the Ivory Park North Hall.

He told the branches that the ANC needed to pursue a programme of changing the lives of “our people”.

Ramaphosa said at the Greater Midrand Zone 15, he had come into contact with true ANC branches.

“ANC branches that do not live in the office, that live among our people. But more importantly, ANC branches that are not captured. ANC branches that cannot be bought, ANC branches that cannot be compromised.”

He said the country’s first democratic elections in 1994 were not a victory over the enemy, but a breakthrough.

“It gave us an opportunity to build a foundation or a platform on which we will then be able to change or improve the lives of our people.”

He was pleased by the spirit of the zone and commended it for choosing to celebrate the life of OR Tambo, unlike other branches which observed ANC Fridays.

He praised the zone’s 11 branches for “making the ANC alive”.

“You can feel the pulse of the ANC in this area.

“Your branches are connected to the people of this area. Connected deeply in the homes of the people who live in the area. That is why you win your elections and that is why the ANC is known in the area, it is because of you. We applaud and honour you for the work that you do for the African National Congress,” he said.