 

ANC, foundations saddened by Namibian struggle icon's passing

2017-06-10 22:41

Paul Herman, News24

Minister of Defence Nahas Angula with Namibian Ruling party South West Africa People Organization (SWAPO) vice-president and presidential candidate Hage Geingob dance during the last General Election campaign rally at the Sam Nujoma stadium in Windhoek.

Minister of Defence Nahas Angula with Namibian Ruling party South West Africa People Organization (SWAPO) vice-president and presidential candidate Hage Geingob dance during the last General Election campaign rally at the Sam Nujoma stadium in Windhoek.

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - The African National Congress and the Nelson Mandela and Ahmed Kathrada Foundations have offered their condolences following the passing of Namibian struggle icon Herman Andimba Toivo ya Toivo.

"The ANC has received with profound sadness the news of the passing of Comrade Herman Andimba Toivo ya Toivo. A loyal friend of the South African people, a freedom fighter, hero and icon of Namibia’s struggle for self determination, Comrade Toivo passed today at the age of 93," the party said.

He died in Windhoek on Friday.

"South Africa has lost a true friend in Comrade Toivo ya Toivo and we send our deepest condolences to our fraternal organization, SWAPO, the people of Namibia and Comrade ya Toivo’s family on his passing."

Toivo ya Toivo was a founding member of the South Western African People’s Organization (Swapo) and its predecessor the Ovamboland People's Organization (OPO).

He was described as a Pan Africanist, a progressive internationalist, a militant workerist, and a man of strong beliefs and convictions, ANC secretary general Gwede Mantshe said.

The Nelson Mandela Foundation said Mandela had spent around ten years in the same section on Robben Island with Toivo and was touched by his militance and stubborn rebelliousness.

"Madiba was impressed by Toivo who refused to co-operate with the authorities and even would not participate in the system of grading prisoners to earn them a higher ranking and more privileges."

He had said that while some people 'behaved very wel' in order to be promoted, Toivo was different. 

“Andimba was not concerned about that. He didn’t care to be promoted and he wouldn’t cooperate with the authorities at all in almost everything.

“He was quite militant,” Madiba said. “He wanted very little to do with whites, with the warders.”

While Toivo and his comrades from Namibia were on Robben Island from early 1968, they were brought to the punishment section in May 1971.

Madiba and his comrades got to hear that the Namibians had embarked on a hunger strike because of their isolation and started their own solidarity hunger strike.

At the time the prison was run by the notorious Commanding Officer Colonel Piet Badenhorst and conditions were brutal.

In Mandela's famous rejection on February 10, 1985 of President PW Botha’s offer to release him if he renounced violence, Madiba, who had then served 22 years in jail, said through his daughter Zindzi: “Only free men can negotiate. Prisoners cannot enter into contracts. Herman Toivo ja Toivo, when freed, never gave any undertaking, nor was he called upon to do so.”

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation meanwhile said it was saddened by Toivo ya Toivo's passing.

“We extend our condolences to the family and friends of Comrade Toivo ya Toivo, as well as to the Namibian people, who have lost a giant of their revolution.

"While Toivo ya Toivo was a Namibian independence fighter, his close links to the South Africa struggle puts him amongst the list of the most notable of anti-apartheid stalwarts. It only fitting that we say, ‘Hamba Kahle Comrade Toivo ya Toivo,’” said foundation director Neeshan Balton.

The Economic Freedom Fighters also sent its condolences on Saturday too.

The party stood in solidarity with Toivo's family, his loved ones and people of Namibia in particular progressive forces during this difficult time.

Read more on:    swapo  |  herman andimba toivo ya toivo  |  namibia

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

At least half of Eastern Cape's Woodridge College burnt down

2017-06-10 21:25

Inside News24

 
Behind the sparkle

Alluring, beautiful and timeless - diamonds are some of the most sought after gems in the world and are a true testament of everlasting brilliance. Let us take you behind the sparkle to show you the history behind this coveted jewel.

Embracing sustainability in tobacco agriculture

In Sub-Saharan Africa, farming represents a subsistence lifestyle for millions of people. In recent years though, the development of farming into an economic activity has made a real change in how the land is used in providing for the population.

/News
'We are losing too many' - Law enforcement drives march against abuse
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Knysna 20:16 PM
Road name: N2

Wetton 17:33 PM
Road name: Wetton Road

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday June 10 2017-06-10 21:42 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 