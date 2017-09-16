 

ANC files motion of no confidence in Herman Mashaba

2017-09-16 18:14

Nation Nyoka

Joburg Executive Mayor Herman Mashaba on his 100 days in office. (Jabu Kumalo)

Joburg Executive Mayor Herman Mashaba on his 100 days in office. (Jabu Kumalo)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg – The African National Congress (ANC) in the greater Johannesburg region has filed a motion of no confidence in Executive Mayor of the City of Johannesburg, Herman Mashaba, saying that he does not have the necessary competencies to lead the city.

ANC Johannesburg spokesperson Jolidee Matongo said that the party had already filed the required legal papers and was hoping that the High Court would grant the party a date in order to hear their motion.

He hoped that the matter would be heard as soon as Tuesday, September 26 just a day before their council meeting where they will table the motion.

“We have put the motion of no confidence against the mayor precisely because the mayor seems to lead the city in a manner that shows that he has no experience. The city is in a financial crisis and it’s on the brink of a financial collapse and therefore with Mashaba at the helm of the city, we will find that the city may collapse,” he said.

Matongo told News24 that the ANC wants the former mayor of Johannesburg and chair of the ANC in Johannesburg to be in power again.

The ANC previously graded Mashaba with an ‘H’ symbol as he had failed the people of Johannesburg dismally in performing his duties. Matongo said that the party had no confidence in his leadership abilities

“Even before he [Mashaba] had come into office, we had proposed our former mayor, the current Chairperson of the ANC Johannesburg region, Comrade Parks Tau. Nothing has changed so far, the national executive committee of the ANC had confirmed that Parks is who we want,” said Matongo.

Matongo said that they were hoping that Mashaba would not oppose the motion of no confidence and accept it. He said he was hoping that the DA and its coalition partners would allow the motion to be tabled, discussed and debated as part of the council agenda. 

Read more on:    da  |  anc  |  herman mashaba  |  jolidee matongo  |  parks tau  |  johannesburg  |  politics 2017

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

GuptaLeaks.com: A collaborative investigation into state capture

2017-07-21 17:44

Inside News24

 
Watch: Investing in the future through child development

An investment of R32-million into 11 early childhood development centres is changing the future for children in the Northern Cape.

/News
Pretoria company comes to the rescue of drought-stricken West Coast farmers
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Green Point 19:04 PM
Road name: Ebenezer Road

Green Point 18:40 PM
Road name: Chiappini Street

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, September 15 2017-09-15 21:09 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 