 

ANC hits back at Johann Rupert after he calls radical economic transformation 'theft'

2017-09-14 19:28

Amanda Khoza

Johan Rupert (Gallo Images)

Johan Rupert (Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg – The ANC will not be deterred by naysayers such as South African billionaire Johann Rupert, the party said on Thursday.

The party was responding to reports that Rupert had said that radical economic transformation was "just a code word for theft".

ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa said: "This statement is disingenuous and extremely opportunistic."

According to a Fin24 report, Rupert, who was speaking on the sidelines of Richemont's annual general meeting in Geneva on Wednesday, also said: "That's what's happening there. They're raiding the state's coffers. And it's public knowledge."

Kodwa said: "The black majority is locked into a cycle of serving only as cheap labour that is super-exploited for the purposes of capital accumulation by a white minority.

Condemnation 'betrays his ill-gotten privilege'

"This has resulted in a systemic trap of an over-concentration of economic assets in the hands of white people and a systematic exclusion of successive generations of black people from sustainable economic livelihood."

The ANC spokesperson said it was these "racialised economic relations" that had produced the generational wealth of the Rupert family.

"Thus, his arrogant condemnation of the important discussion about economic transformation in our country betrays his ill-gotten privilege."

Kodwa said the ANC would unapologetically continue to lead South Africans and would not be deterred by "naysayers such as Rupert".

The ANC advised Rupert "to desist from derogatory, unfounded statements based on his innate inclination to preserve privilege and prosperity for a few". 

Read more on:    anc  |  zizi kodwa  |  johann rupert

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

28 CPUT security guards arrested

2017-09-14 19:24

Inside News24

 
Watch: Investing in the future through child development

An investment of R32-million into 11 early childhood development centres is changing the future for children in the Northern Cape.

/News
WATCH: Company suspends MD after road rage attack on elderly motorist
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, September 13 2017-09-13 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 