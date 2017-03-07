 

ANC in Scopa 'very worried' over Sassa crisis

2017-03-07 20:41

Paul Herman, News24

(Picture: Deaan Vivier)

(Picture: Deaan Vivier)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town – The ANC in Parliament is “very worried” about how the social grants matter managed to reach the present level of uncertainty.

The party hoped the matter would be resolved, the ANC's study group in the standing committee on public accounts said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We have full confidence in the announcement made by the executive that those who have been receiving social grants and still qualify, will continue to receive their grant pay-outs as from April 1, 2017," study group chairperson Nyami Booi said.

"We are however very worried about how things got to this stage and how processes have been managed.

"We trust that whatever agreement will be reached on the matter will be within the confines of the law."

Booi said the party welcomed Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini’s appearance before Scopa earlier on Tuesday, and the decision to ask Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan to appear next Tuesday.

They urged government to reconsider the outsourcing of such a core service delivery function to the private sector. Existing state institutions, such as the SA Post Office, should be used to carry out such functions in future, he said.

'Dodging Dlamini'

The DA meanwhile called for a full parliamentary enquiry into "dodging Dlamini".

DA MPs Bridget Masango and David Ross said Dlamini had once again dodged accountability before Scopa. She failed to adequately account for the social grant crisis and even tried to make an early exit during her appearance on Tuesday.

"Dodging accountability has now become the hallmark of the ANC and comes straight from the top as just yesterday President [Jacob] Zuma instructed officials to stop answering questions on Sassa."

They wanted answers on the terms of the SA Social Security Agency’s (Sassa) new contract with Cash Paymaster Services (CPS), the new cost, and about the resignation on Saturday of social development department director general Zane Dangor.

The DA had submitted an application to the Constitutional Court asking it to confirm that Dlamini and Sassa violated their duties. The party would hold a march to Dlamini's office on Friday.

'Daylight robbery'

The UDM said South Africans must not be blinded by the "self-created crisis" by the most "uncaring and reckless administration we have had since the dawn of democracy".

"The fact that the negotiations with CPS are not concluded speaks volumes," UDM MP Mncedisi Filtane said.

It was unacceptable that Gordhan and Dlamini could not resolve their differences over the matter.

"The fact that President Zuma’s ministers are not working together, to find a proper and legally correct solution to the problem, is a display of arrogance and a sign of a government without regard for the most vulnerable members of our society."

Filtane said the public wanted full disclosure on CPS's mobile services and deductions from grants. It was "one of the biggest daylight robbery acts," he said.


Read more on:    da  |  anc  |  bathabile dlamini  |  social grants

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Mandela Bay on brink of disaster as water crisis deepens

37 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Harties Dam 'choking' again on invasive weed

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday March 4 2017-03-04 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 