ANC launches 2017 policy documents

Johannesburg - Widespread corruption, poor performance in
government and abuse of organisational processes for personal gain will, if
unchecked, lead to the ANC's demise, the ruling party has said.
The party on Sunday officially launched its policy documents
for discussion ahead of its policy conference in June.
Justice minister and ANC head of policy, Jeff Radebe, gave
an overview of the nine documents, touching on organisational renewal, economic
and social transformation and legislature and governance.
The policy proposals will only be adopted at its elective
policy conference after the branches have engaged with the documents.
'Losing the trust of the people'
The ANC has admitted that there has been growing special
distance between leaders and members.
"The discussion document recognises that the ANC is
increasingly losing the trust of the people as illustrated by declining
electoral performance and intense public criticism," Radebe said.
Amidst a heated contest for new leadership, the party is
proposing open contestation.
It also proposes an electoral commission that will vet
people nominated for positions ahead of elections, to rid the electoral system
of gate-keeping and manipulation.
However, it will only come into effect if adopted at the
December conference.
The party also proposes that the size of the ANC's National
Executive Committee (NEC) be reduced and more of its leaders must become
full-time party functionaries.
"The paper proposes that the size of the NEC should be reduced
and that the organisation must limit the number of NEC members that serve in
government (65%) and ensuring that ANC leaders are spread throughout all
sectors of society," Radebe said.
Radical economic transformation
On economic transformation, the ANC has again reiterated the
National Development Plan, which is the blueprint for the country, as the core
plan to drive radical social economic transformation.
"At the heart of the discussion document remains the
ANC's call for the second phase of the National Democratic Revolution that
requires a more intense focus on the full radical economic transformation of
our democracy," Radebe said.
The ANC acknowledges that it has not done enough to reduce
unemployment and poverty and said there is a need for increased wages and broad
based ownership and control of the economy.
Some of its proposals include:
- Better regulation of the private sector to avoid price
fixing, unfair competition and unfair labour practices;
- Returning the land to people and supporting land reform by
codifying the constitutional requirements of just and equitable compensation
for the acquisition of land;
- A targeted programme to assist black entrepreneurs in
setting up small business and co-operatives;
- Stamping out corruption.
The ANC has also proposed that the South African Revenue
Services (SARS) should be used to recover some of the funds from previous
beneficiaries of National Student Financial Aid Scheme.
"SARS processes should be implemented to recover the
loan portion of funding provided to working class and middle strata students by
2023," said the ANC.