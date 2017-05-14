 

ANC leaders must stop supporting parallel structures – MKMVA

2017-05-14 18:53

Tshidi Madia, news24

Kebby Maphatsoe (Felix Dlangamandla, Netwerk24)

Kebby Maphatsoe (Felix Dlangamandla, Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Ekurhuleni – The Umkhonto WeSizwe Military Veterans Association has accused Gauteng ANC chair Paul Mashatile and other current leaders of the party who engage and speak at events hosted by former senior leaders of the liberation army, as being divisive.

The comments come after Mashatile delivered an impactful address about the state of the party at the former generals and commissars [known as the MK Council]’s national assembly on Saturday.

Mashatile said the ANC needed to reclaim the moral high ground and its position of being the government of the people. He told hundreds of former combatants that the party needed to fight the demon of factionalism and slate politics.

His address at the MK national assembly was not appreciated by the MKMVA.

“We were surprised that Paul Mashatile addressed the MK council yesterday when he knows the national leadership of the MKMVA,” Kebby Maphatsoe said on Sunday.

He added that ANC leaders that addressed parallel structures were undermining the association and further dividing the ANC.

“We want to call upon them to refrain from undermining the MKMVA, we are not afraid of them but we want to warn them that they must respect the constitution of the MKMVA,” said Maphatsoe who continuously reiterated that he, as the chair of the association, was recognised by the ANC, unlike other structures.

The MKMVA NEC resolved that former combatants, including those in the MK Council, needed to participate in the association through structures, urging the likes of former MK Chief of Staff General Sphiwe Nyanda and one of Maphatsoe’s own former commissars Gregory Nthatisi to join regional structures of the MKMVA.

“We are not going to chase comrades away, we are striving for unity and will go and persuade all members to come back to the structures to participate in the regions. Some of them are very good leaders, some of them betrayed us and we respect them and will continue respecting them,” said Maphatsoe.

He said the development of a parallel structure ahead of the MKMVA's 6th elective conference from 8 – 11 June was not surprising as it had also happened leading up to the 5th congress in 2012. He said the only thing the two had in common was that they were both concerned about the welfare of veterans.

"Not to say we will be blowing our own horn but we will deliver a report at the conference and you will be able to see what the MKMVA has been doing," said Maphatsoe.

He said the association agreed with some of the resolutions adopted by the MK Council at its inaugural assembly in December 2016 and that those would form part of discussions during the conference.

Read more on:    anc  |  mkmva  |  kebby maphatsoe  |  paul mashatile

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Search for missing Limpopo teen continues

2017-05-14 17:59

Inside News24

 
Empowering girls in science

A Johannesburg high school is making a change in science education for girls and seeing incredible results.

Partner Content
Travel Dreams? Where would you rather be right now?

Partnered: Whether you're missing family overseas, dreaming of family adventures or romantic hideaways we all have that one place we'd rather be right now - but have you thought about the best way to get there?

/News
Ramaphosa pleads for 'one ANC slate'
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Muizenberg 18:15 PM
Road name: Baden Powell Drive

Muizenberg 16:32 PM
Road name: Main Road

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday, May 13 2017-05-13 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 