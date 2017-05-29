 

ANC MPs should table own 'no confidence' motion in Zuma - stalwarts

2017-05-29 14:47

Paul Herman, News24

ANC stalwarts. (Tshidi Madia, News24)

ANC stalwarts. (Tshidi Madia, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town – ANC MPs should table their own motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma in Parliament, after the party's National Executive Committee (NEC) decided not to recall Zuma this weekend, ANC stalwarts have said.

The stalwarts were deeply concerned that a significant number of the ANC leadership decided that Zuma's recall should not be accepted, and decided to release a statement on Monday before the NEC press briefing at 14:00.

"These members of the NEC who did not stand up against the project of state capture have failed to uphold the oath that they took on joining the ANC; failed to implement the very clear policies of the ANC on corruption; failed those who fought against apartheid; failed the historical principles and practices of our movement, and failed to show the necessary qualities of leadership that the people of South Africa rightly expect from the party they have placed so much trust in," the statement read.

The stalwarts felt the ANC's name will continue to be tarnished as a result.

"We are aware that those who did not support the proposal for recall did so for different reasons.

"However, there is little doubt that the most vociferous support for the President would naturally have come from those most directly involved in the project of state capture and the associated web of factionalism and corruption.

"This group has yet again shown they clearly place their own narrow political and financial self-interests above those of the future of the ANC and to the detriment of the best interests of the country."

ANC MPs now in the crosshairs

The NEC's failure in leadership placed ANC members of Parliament in the "invidious position" of having to reach a decision as to whether their own Parliamentary oath has any real meaning.

"The country will now look to Parliamentarians to protect our fellow citizens. As stalwarts who were part of the struggle for a constitutional, democratic South Africa we call on all members of parliament to reflect carefully on the way forward."

The stalwarts believed it was not in the interests of the opposition parties to be successful in the proposed vote of no confidence.

The opposition would better serve their own political interests by allowing Zuma to continue in the lead-up to the 2019 general elections.

"If the opposition truly held the interests of the country at heart, as they publically state, they would withdraw the motion of no confidence and allow members of the ANC caucus to uphold the constitution of the country and show the necessary leadership that the country expects by formally moving a motion of no confidence themselves."

The stalwarts have joined as signatories to the public document "For the sake of our future", and will continue to work for the restoration of the historical values and principles of the ANC.

"We did not join the ANC to see its historic role destroyed by a small but powerful minority who hold their own self-interest above party and country," the statement concluded.

Read more on:    parliament  |  anc  |  jacob zuma  |  cape town  |  politics  |  cabinet reshuffle

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Critical Western Cape dam levels fall further

2017-05-29 14:47

Inside News24

 
There's an app for that: how apps have changed us

"There's an app for that" is more than just Apple's marketing mantra. Mobile apps have emerged over the last 10 years or so for practically every need in a person's day and changed our lives.

/News
WATCH: ANC briefs media on weekend NEC meeting
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, 27 May 2017-05-27 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 