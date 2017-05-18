 

ANC MPs voting with opposition for Zuma to go would be worst betrayal - Mantashe

2017-05-18 08:30

Mahlatse Gallens, News24

Gwede Mantashe (Netwerk24)

Gwede Mantashe (Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

#SecretBallot will clear way for ANC MP's to vote with their conscience - Singh

2017-05-16 11:12

IFP chief whip Narend Singh addressed the media on Monday evening after judgement was reserved in the Constitutional Court to hold a secret ballot in a proposed vote of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma. Watch. WATCH

Johannesburg - The ANC has sent its strongest warning yet that it will not tolerate dissent in the motion of no confidence vote against President Jacob Zuma.

- Read more: Could Zuma be out by next week?

ANC secretary general Gwede Mantashe said if ANC MPs supported the motion brought forward by the Democratic Alliance and supported by other opposition parties, “it would be the highest betrayal”.

"It would be highest level of ill discipline, the highest level of betrayal, the worst," Mantashe told News24.

He said ANC members that are unhappy with Zuma should rather continue to fight from within the party.

Mantashe was responding to claims that there are a growing number of ANC MPs that will vote for Zuma to go, especially if the Constitutional Court rules that the motion can be carried through a secret ballot.

Conscience vote

Some ANC MPs have also begun speaking out, signalling that they would follow their conscience rather than the party line.

ANC MP Dr Makhosi Khoza said on her Facebook page that she will always vote for the ANC's survival, but not for an "amoral leader".

"I therefore cannot be expected to vote [for] an amoral leader whose behavioural practices liquidates the ANC at a speed faster than the spacecraft,” Khoza's post read.

- Read more: I will not vote for an amoral leader - Makhosi Khoza

Opposition parties that are a minority in Parliament have also claimed that they have spoken to enough ANC MPs to ensure the success of the motion.

“That will be the worst day of my life when ANC members follow the command of the opposition,” Mantashe said.

Organisational discipline

He said ANC members that defy the party line lack “organisational discipline”.

“The most important characteristic of organisational discipline, is the ability to suppress your emotional feeling, if you can’t suppress your emotional feeling, we can’t talk organisational discipline of any sorts,” Mantashe said.

He added that there is always space to fight for Zuma to go within the ANC. The party is due to hold its National Executive Committee meeting next week, at which the motion is expected to be debated.

It will be the first NEC since Zuma's Cabinet reshuffle that saw five ministers lose their positions, including former finance minister Pravin Gordhan, who was replaced by Malusi Gigaba.

Mantashe and his deputy Jessie Duarte have already descended on the ANC caucus to warn MPs to follow the party line and vote against the motion.

'Mantashed'

"We have a duty to sort ourselves out, the horizon might be longer or shorter but it is us who have the obligation to sort ourselves out," Mantashe said.

"But what you don't do, because your father is a drunkard, is throw him to the thugs," he said.

Mantashe however also warned party members to accept defeat if they lose the debate within the party.

“When they fight in the ANC there is always a chance of losing a debate, and that is what you must build into the system. That you put [forward] issues, you lose a debate, and when you lose that debate, they shout you have 'Mantashed',” he said.

"Mantashed" is a word coined on social media after Mantashe, deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa and treasurer general Zweli Mkhize had criticised Zuma's Cabinet reshuffle, but following an extended National Working Committee, Mantashe said the public criticism was a "mistake".


Read more on:    anc  |  gwede mantashe  |  jacob zuma  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Residents clean up rubbish dump after 9 months without services

30 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Empowering girls in science

A Johannesburg high school is making a change in science education for girls and seeing incredible results.

Partner Content
Travel Dreams? Where would you rather be right now?

Partnered: Whether you're missing family overseas, dreaming of family adventures or romantic hideaways we all have that one place we'd rather be right now - but have you thought about the best way to get there?

/News
WATCH: What stood out from Van Breda emergency call
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, May 17 2017-05-17 21:10 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 