 

ANC must open a case against 2 eThekwini bodyguards caught on video cocking AK-47 - Malema

2017-09-08 20:59

Mxolisi Mngadi

Sindiso Magaqa (Felix Dlangamandla/Netwerk24)

Sindiso Magaqa (Felix Dlangamandla/Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Umzimkhulu – If the ANC is serious about dealing with political killings in KwaZulu-Natal it should open a criminal case against the bodyguards of the party's eThekwini regional secretary Bheki Ntuli, EFF leader Julius Malema said on Friday.

"We just saw two bodyguards of the ANC secretary in eThekwini, you know, playing with guns in an environment which is highly [affected by political killings], we cannot afford that. If the ANC is serious about dealing with people who are killing people here, the first step will be to open a case against those ones who are caught red-handed on a video playing with firearms," he said.

In the video the two well-dressed bodyguards can be seen cocking and wielding 9mm pistols and an AK-47.

They can be heard saying: "That dog is going to die."

Speaking to eNCA on Friday from Umzimkhulu, Malema said the EFF was worried about political killings in KwaZulu-Natal.

"All political parties and leaders must make sure that they take action against those who are perpetuating the killings of our people here in KZN," he said.

Malema to attend funeral whether ANC 'likes it or not'

Malema visited the home of former ANC Youth League (ANCYL) secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa on Friday.

Magaqa, a ward councillor in Umzimkhulu in southern KwaZulu-Natal, died at a Durban hospital on Monday from gunshot wounds he sustained in a suspected assassination on July 13.

Magaqa, 35, was part of the ANCYL top six in 2011 when Malema was still its president.

He was a ward councillor and executive committee member at the Umzimkhulu municipality at the time of his shooting.

Malema said he would attend Magaqa's funeral next Saturday whether the ANC likes it or not.

"It's not the funeral of the ANC, we are not burying the ANC. We are coming to bury Magaqa on Saturday whether someone likes it or not. Magaqa wanted me to be here and his family wants me to be here," he said.

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal said the bodyguards have been suspended pending an investigation.

"I can confirm that we have asked the private security company to withdraw them from his (Ntuli) detail," ANC spokesperson Mhlaba Memela told News24 on Thursday.

Read more on:    julius malema  |  sindiso magaqa  |  durban  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Widow of slain farmer returns to the scene

2017-09-08 20:59

Inside News24

 
Watch: Investing in the future through child development

An investment of R32-million into 11 early childhood development centres is changing the future for children in the Northern Cape.

/Africa
AFRICA WRAP: Armyworms attack Cameroon crops, Boko Haram mass killings, Togo protests
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday September 08 2017-09-08 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 