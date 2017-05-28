 

ANC NEC debate over Zuma's future continues

2017-05-28 08:53

Tshidi Madia, News24

President Jacob Zuma. (File, City Press)

President Jacob Zuma. (File, City Press)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg - A long drawn out battle over President Jacob Zuma's future is set to continue when the ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting continues on Sunday. 

Zuma is facing a second motion of no confidence in 6 months. 

ANC guru policy and former head of government communications Joel Netshitenzhe tabled a motion for the president to be recalled as head of state on Saturday. 

An insider told News24 that Netshitenzhe argued that the case against Zuma had "worsened" since last November's motion by former Tourism minister Derek Hanekom. 

Hannekom’s motion was defeated during a tense battle with Zuma’s allies.

The motion forced the meeting to be extended by an extra day. 

Dwindling support 

The NEC has traditionally avoided voting on any contentious issue but instead prefer to "persuade each other through debate." 

Sources attending the NEC in Irene told News 24 that a long list of members is expected to argue for and against Zuma's departure.

Those who were said to have supported Netshitenzhe’s motion included Hanekom who was fired during Zuma's midnight cabinet reshuffle,  

Also said to be supporting it were Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi, his deputy Joe Phaahla, Gauteng ANC chairperson Paul Mashatile and provincial secretary Hope Papo. 

The anti-Zuma faction has argued that the party risked losing crucial general elections taking place in 2019 due to the president’s protracted stay.

They also took issue with the growing list of scandals around Zuma as well as growing voices calling for him to go.

The third day of the meeting, where more debates in support or against the motion were to continue, started off with fresh reports alleging that the controversial Gupta family, with close ties to the president, were assisting him establish an exit strategy, which could see him relocate him and his family to Dubai.

It also blew the lid off of how the family had managed to do business with government and become close senior government officials in government and in state owned enterprises.

Read: Zuma's Dubai exit plan

Zuma’s dwindling support within the liberation movement has also seen the ANC’s alliance partners calling for him to step down and, for the first time in the country’s 23 year old history, it also saw South Africans’ taking to the streets demanding that “Zuma must fall.”

The president has also lost favour with the religious leaders who recently, under the banner of the South African Council of Churches, released findings of its unburdening panel’s report into state capture raising concern over what it dubbed a system of organised chaos and claiming government had lost its moral legitimacy.

Academics from some of the country’s top universities also joined the fray releasing their own report which claimed that through the Gupta’s influence over the president, a soft coup d'etat had taken place in South Africa.

Read more on:    nec  |  anc  |  jacob zuma  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Zuma’s Dubai exit plan

2017-05-28 06:00

Inside News24

 
There's an app for that: how apps have changed us

"There's an app for that" is more than just Apple's marketing mantra. Mobile apps have emerged over the last 10 years or so for practically every need in a person's day and changed our lives.

/News
WATCH: Soweto residents stand up against women abuse
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, 27 May 2017-05-27 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 