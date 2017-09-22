 

LIVE: We accept ANC KZN court judgment, says Mantashe

2017-09-22 15:31

ANC secretary general Gwede Mantashe is expected to announce the outcome of the ANC NEC decision on the fate of KwaZulu-Natal’s executive committee. It follows the Pietermaritzburg high court ruling that nullified the 2015 elective conference.

19:48
Full statement of the African National Congress following the special national executive committee:
19:47
The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the African National Congress met in a Special meeting held on the 22nd September 2017 at the St. Georges Hotel, Irene, Gauteng
19:47
The meeting was called to discuss the Roadmap to the 54th National Conference to be held from the 16th to the 20th December at the Nasrec Expo Centre, Johannesburg, Gauteng as well as the report of the court case brought against the ANC and members of the ANC Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) in KwaZulu-Natal.  
19:47
The NEC approved the roadmap to the National Conference, taking note of the following milestones:
19:47
1. Membership audits of eight (8) provinces have now been completed, with the Eastern Cape being the only outstanding province
19:46
2. On completion of the auditing process, delegations of the various provinces shall be allocated proportionally and consequently allocate delegates to branches proportionally 
19:46
3. Branch General Meetings to consolidate branch positions on policy, nominate candidates for election to the NEC and nominate branch delegates will now commence
19:46
4. The electoral commission, its terms of reference as well as the nomination guidelines have been approved by the NEC and these will be circulated to all branches to guide the BGMs
19:46
5. All objections and appeals with be dealt with during November 2017. NEC has directed that all appeals must be submitted within 48 hours from the conclusion of the BGM for them to be entertained
19:46
The NEC reaffirmed the decision to advise provinces not to hold provincial and regional conferences during the last two months prior to the National Conference
19:46
This is to avoid these conferences being impacted on by National Conference dynamics
19:45
Conferences that are long overdue though should not use this decision to further delay their conferences, it is only those conferences due between October and November 2017 that can be postponed and held in the first quarter of 2018
19:45
The NEC has full confidence in the judiciary and accepts the judgment of the full bench of the Pietermaritzburg High Court in the matter “Dube and Others v Zikalala and Others” in relation to the 2015 ANC KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Conference
19:45
NEC however felt there was a need for further consultation with legal counsel to gain greater clarity on the decision of the court as it deals with Rule 17(2)(1) of the ANC Constitution and further engage the possibility of success in appealing the judgement
19:45
The NEC mandated the National Working Committee (NWC) to establish a strong, inclusive and unifying Provincial Task Team (PTT) which will be tasked with preparing for a Provincial Conference in KwaZulu-Natal
19:45
The NEC does not believe that the ANC should continue to give reason to the courts to intervene in the matters of the organization, which should be managed politically
19:44
The ANC must take charge of the challenges facing the movement and deal with them decisively.  
19:44
Further the NEC will place for consideration by the National Conference the amendment of Rule 17(2)(1) of the ANC Constitution to ensure its interpretation is not mechanical nor at odds with its intent.  
19:44
These decisions were underpinned by two primary considerations being to find a unifying solution and reasserting the authority of the ANC, rather than the courts, in the political management and administration of the issues confronting the ANC.
19:43
We must ensure that at all times, when disputes arise within the movement, we must resolve them ourselves.  
19:43
The NEC was unanimous on the need to ensure that this ruling and consequent process must represent a unifying moment for the organization and membership of KwaZulu-Natal. 
19:29
Mantashe: Only the PEC of KZN will be affected should the judgement be effected
19:27
Mantashe says the national conference is a conference of branch delegates, not provincial delegates
19:25
Mantashe: The conference will not be impacted on this court case because there is a judgment on KZN
19:23
Mantashe: This narrative that the conference may collapse is too strong a narrative
19:22
If they may choose a declaratory order, they may dissolve the PEC and instill a PTT while waiting for court clarity, says Mantashe
19:20
However, we need to check if interpretation of clause is correct; if there is decision to appeal, the status quo remains
19:16
Mantashe says we accept the judgment that the outcome of the KZN conference was unlawful and void
19:15
Mantashe says they will have given themselves three days to get counsel opinion on Makhosi Khoza
19:13
Mantashe: Factions are a reality that we come across in running an organisation
19:12
Mantashe says the party's constitution gives them 9 months to hold a provincial conference when a PEC is dissolved
19:11
We must ensure that when disputes arise within the movement, we must resolve them ourselves
19:09
Mantashe says a task team will be tasked to run a new conference of branches in KZN
19:09
19:05
Mantashe says a strong task team will be established in the KZN
19:05
The NEC accept judgement of KZN court decision, however, it felt that there was a need to gain greater clarity
19:04
15 members will form an electoral commission, says Mantashe 
19:03
50 members will make the electoral commission 
19:02
He says voting will be transparent and consolidated
19:00
Mantashe: We are now on the verge of starting BGM's. We are now coming to the real nominations
19:00
Mantashe: Eastern Cape is the only province that has not completed its audits
18:59
Mantashe: The special NEC was called to discuss road map to conference and the KZN court case
18:57
Mantashe has arrived to brief the media
18:56
The faction loyal to President Jacob Zuma is preparing to fight for the party to defend the PEC in the wake of a Pietermaritzburg High Court judgment that nullified its 2015 elective conference.

Some members want the NEC to appeal the decision itself, while others say the current PEC must be disbanded.

