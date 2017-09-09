 

ANC offers youth support for stake in the economy - Ramaphosa

2017-09-09 20:40

Alex Mitchley

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa (File, Lulama Zenzile, Gallo Images, Die Burger)

Pretoria - Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa says the ANC wants to support the youth and make sure that services and commodities are set aside for youth so that they can have a stake in the economy.

Addressing the Thabo Mfotsanyana Cadres Forum at the Mohaladitswe Primary School in the Free State, Ramaphosa the South African economy was either the 17th or the 23rd largest economy in the world and that all, including the youth must have a stake in the economy.  

“We are a big economy and we must, therefore, show that we can manage it, but not only manage it, but that can transform it so that this economy works for all of our people so that everyone feels that they have a stake in this economy,” said Ramaphosa.

“Young people must feel that they can be real actors in our economy and be creative and be imaginative and be innovative.

“We want to open spaces for young people to thrive in this economy and that is why we said... when government buys commodities and services we must have some set aside for young people.”

Ramaphosa said the ANC encourages the youth to start their own companies and that they want to support these companies.

“We want young people to come forward with bright ideas; we want the women and men in our country to have jobs.”

He added that it was the ANC’s job to transform the economy as it is an important phase of the ‘struggle towards a national democratic society’ that must enable the lives of all people for the better. 

“We must demonstrate to all that we are capable of running a sophisticated and complex economy, like the economy of South Africa.”

Ramaphosa said all women should also feel that they have a stake in the economy which they can benefit from and improve their lives. 

“And all those things can only be done by the African National Congress, no one else.”

