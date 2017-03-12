ANC prepares for future coalitions

Johannesburg – Some in the ANC might believe the party will govern "until Jesus Christ’s return", but this hasn't stopped the party from starting
discussions over ways to approach coalitions in the future.
The ANC
has released policy discussion documents ahead of its 2017 national policy
conference in June. Members of the public have also been invited to contribute
to the discussions by party structures ahead of the conference.
"The
ANC must also prepare itself for the complicated relationships involved in
coalition governments," said the party in its discussion papers.
The
proposal comes ahead of what is expected to be a fierce electoral battle, with
the ANC admitting that it is increasingly losing the trust of the people, as
illustrated by declining electoral performance and intense public
criticism.
It has
also acknowledged a social distance between its leaders and members, widespread
corruption, poor performance in government and abuse of organisational processes for personal gain, will contribute to the
party's demise if left unattended.
Speaking
to journalists at a media briefing on Sunday, where the party released the
papers, chairperson of the subcommittee on legislation and governance Ayanda
Dlodlo said a document on coalitions was still under discussion and would be
sent to branches and provinces once completed.
"It
speaks to the planning processes and how we need to deal with situations of
coalitions, what it is we need to put on the table, what is negotiable and what
is non-negotiable," said Dlodlo.
Metros lost
After
last year's local elections, the ANC found itself for the first time since the
dawn of democracy negotiating with opposition parties to form coalitions in
major metros after it failed to win outright majorities in Tshwane,
Johannesburg and Nelson Mandela Bay.
In the
end, the main opposition the DA won the coalition talks, with smaller parties
backing it rather than the ANC, leaving the party out of out of power in the
metros and other municipalities.
One of
the key tests for the ANC in coalitions has been its partnership with little
known African Independent Congress (AIC), which helped the party secure
Ekurhuleni and Rustenburg following a lacklustre performance at the polls
during the 2016 polls.
The AIC
has threatened to pull out of the coalition if the ANC does not meet its demand
of returning Matatiele to KwaZulu-Natal.
It is now part of the Eastern Cape.
"What
we also need to be looking at as the ANC, and it has happened in the last
elections, is to say what team? How should the team be constituted that
actually deals with coalitions?” Dlodlo added.
'In power forever'
Almost
echoing President Jacob Zuma’s previous sentiments that the ANC would always be
in government, chair of the organisational renewal subcommittee Fikile Mbalula
said the party was preparing to "stay in power forever", which he
defended as not being a sign of arrogance but a strategic objective from his
own personal view.
"Renewal
prepares the movement to be an organisation to respond to all challenges and
material conditions whether in opposition or not," said Mbalula.
He said
the ANC was not on the back foot when it came to issues of coalitions.
In the
documents, the ruling party ponders over the task of having to convince
coalition partners that its policies and programmes were not only the best but
to also close shop and join its ranks.
"In
all spheres of government, the ANC must lead and actively work to recruit
opposition forces and coalition partners into becoming supporters and members
of the ANC," said the party in its discussion documents.
The ANC
will sit to deliberate over this matter and review several of its policies on
30 June.