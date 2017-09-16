 

ANC provincial leaders agree on an uncontested leadership

2017-09-16 20:25

Lizeka Tandwa

ANC. (News24, File)

Mpumalanga - ANC provincial leaders have banded together under the banner of unity with the North West provinces Premier Supra Mahumapelo asking for the party to head into its December elective conference uncontested.


Mpumalanga provincial chairperson David Mabuza hosted four ANC leaders during the Provincial General Council (PGC) on Saturday at Mbombela Stadium in an effort to present a united front.

Mahumapelo, Gauteng chair Paul Mashatile, Ace Magashule and KwaZulu-Natal deputy chairperson Willies Mchunu attended the PGC.

Mahumapelo said that the unity that the party was building in Mpumalanga must find expression in practical terms.

"Leading to the national conference, we want to suggest and agree with Mpumalanga that the outcome of the election of the officials of the ANC must be uncontested. We must do everything possible to make sure we emerge with a collective of officials that is uncontested and agreed among all the delegates throughout the country," Mahumapelo said. This statement received loud cheers by delegates. 

He said the organisation must speak with one voice, and when disagreements emerge to consult each other. 

Mashatile who spoke after Mahumapelo agreed saying that there should not be a third way and that the party must head to its national conference with a consensus.

"There is no winner takes all. That time is over... Let’s start to say no slates. We do not want a third way. In fact, there shouldn't be a 1st or 2nd way," Mashatile told delegates. 

ANC insiders have said that Mabuza who has ambitions of taking a seat at the top six table was not keen on ANC presidential hopefuls Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Cyril Rampahosa but is rather leaning towards Zweli Mkhize, who threw his name in the presidential race last week. 

Mabuza received praise as a unifier by the four provincial leaders during their address.

Ace Magushule went as far as calling Mabuza comrade national chairperson. 

Magashule and the North West provinces have pronounced on Dlamini-Zuma as their preferred candidate.

Dlamini-Zuma has made appearances at the ANC's North-West provincial events on several occasions during her campaign tour. 

However, Ramaphosa seems to have gained popularity among Mpumalanga delegates as many cheered and ululated when his face appeared on the screens, during the PGC's introductory video.

Magashule said key provinces of the ANC namely Gauteng, Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal needed unity or the ANC stands a chance to fail. 

KZN deputy chair Willies Mchunu assured delegates that his province would not contest any outcome of the elections. He said the KZN provinces stance on the presidential race was not rigid and it was open to persuasion.

"Whichever leadership emerges in December is our leadership, whether chosen by us or not," Mchunu said.

Thousands of ANC delegates attended the Mpumalanga PGC. The five party’s leader often embraced each other during the event. 



