 

ANC rejects 'sinister' rumours about 105th birthday bash

2017-01-07 07:20

Jeff Wicks, News24

ANC supporters celebrate with the party in Vilakazi Street. (News24)

ANC supporters celebrate with the party in Vilakazi Street. (News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg - The ANC has sought to clarify the broadcasting arrangements for its 105th birthday celebrations, after “sinister” rumours did the rounds on social media.

“It is regrettable that the incorrect information being circulated on social media has served to create confusion and impute sinister motive to the organisation,” the party said in a statement on Friday.

It rejected claims that feeds from the rally, to be held at Orlando Stadium on Sunday, would be “monitored” and that journalists would not be allowed to conduct interviews with members of the audience.

“Furthermore, feeds from pitch cameras will not be monitored as some have claimed on social media,” it reads.

In addition, the party had agreed that accredited broadcasters could have two cameras on the pitch.

Read more on:    anc  |  johannesburg  |  politics  |  social media

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

True matric pass rate is 40.2% - DA

2017-01-06 22:13

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students); or surname (IEB Students) to view results

PARTNER CONTENT
How much food do you need to concentrate?

We have been taught that we need three meals a day in order to make it through the day and while most of us indulge in more than our fair share there is a large portion of South Africans who are living off barely enough to sustain them.

/News
Steps to better maths pass rate

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 20:44 PM
Road name: N2

Bellville 04:19 AM
Road name: N1

More traffic reports
PowerBall, Plus Friday January 6 results 2017-01-06 22:00 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 