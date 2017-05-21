ANC 'seriously concerned' over corruption levels

Ayanda Dlodlo, chairperson of the ANC subcommittee on legislature and governance. (Netwerk24)

Johannesburg - The ANC has noticed that certain state-owned enterprises (SOEs) have been suffering from poor management and allegations of corruption, said Ayanda Dlodlo, chairperson of the ANC subcommittee on legislature and governance.

She said the ANC will announce “exact and targeted mechanisms” at its national policy conference from 30 June to 5 July which will see to it that corruption is dealt with, Netwerk24 reported.

Dlodlo addressed the media on Sunday morning at Luthuli House on the legislature and governance discussion documents to be tabled at the policy conference at Gallagher Estate in Midrand.

She said the ANC has noticed with serious concern the increasing levels of corruption in society, both in the state and private sectors.

“We notice that it’s fast becoming a threat to good governance. We are having broad talks with civil society and key players about an effective mechanism to fight corruption.”

She said SOEs (such as Eskom and Prasa) must play a developmental role and added that currently the lines over this are blurred and the “benefits” of the development function of SOEs are not being seen.

“They go about their business, but do not necessarily anchor in terms of development.”

The documents also discuss matters regarding the role of the governing bodies of such institutions, the relevant ministers and Parliament.

“It will focus on how to empower the public to hold SOEs accountable.”

Dlodlo said the ANC’s legislature and governance policy document clearly states that the broader task of social and economic transformation in South Africa is far from complete.

The document “admits” that state institution still need to be transformed to fulfil South Africans’ needs.

Dlodlo said the past two years the ANC delivered basic services at all three levels of government at an unparalleled scale.

“We still have many backlogs to catch up on due to the consequences of apartheid processes,” she said.

New challenges have however emerged, such as a need to improve the quality of basic services, rather than focusing only on quantity.