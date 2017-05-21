 

ANC 'seriously concerned' over corruption levels

2017-05-21 21:57

Jeanne-Marié Versluis, Netwerk24

Ayanda Dlodlo, chairperson of the ANC subcommittee on legislature and governance. (Netwerk24)

Ayanda Dlodlo, chairperson of the ANC subcommittee on legislature and governance. (Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg - The ANC has noticed that certain state-owned enterprises (SOEs) have been suffering from poor management and allegations of corruption, said Ayanda Dlodlo, chairperson of the ANC subcommittee on legislature and governance.

She said the ANC will announce “exact and targeted mechanisms” at its national policy conference from 30 June to 5 July which will see to it that corruption is dealt with, Netwerk24 reported. 

Dlodlo addressed the media on Sunday morning at Luthuli House on the legislature and governance discussion documents to be tabled at the policy conference at Gallagher Estate in Midrand.

She said the ANC has noticed with serious concern the increasing levels of corruption in society, both in the state and private sectors.

“We notice that it’s fast becoming a threat to good governance. We are having broad talks with civil society and key players about an effective mechanism to fight corruption.”

She said SOEs (such as Eskom and Prasa) must play a developmental role and added that currently the lines over this are blurred and the “benefits” of the development function of SOEs are not being seen.

“They go about their business, but do not necessarily anchor in terms of development.”

The documents also discuss matters regarding the role of the governing bodies of such institutions, the relevant ministers and Parliament.

“It will focus on how to empower the public to hold SOEs accountable.”

Dlodlo said the ANC’s legislature and governance policy document clearly states that the broader task of social and economic transformation in South Africa is far from complete.

The document “admits” that state institution still need to be transformed to fulfil South Africans’ needs.

Dlodlo said the past two years the ANC delivered basic services at all three levels of government at an unparalleled scale.

“We still have many backlogs to catch up on due to the consequences of apartheid processes,” she said.

New challenges have however emerged, such as a need to improve the quality of basic services, rather than focusing only on quantity.

 

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Couple arrested with R750k cash, police radio, stolen cars

34 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Empowering girls in science

A Johannesburg high school is making a change in science education for girls and seeing incredible results.

Partner Content
Travel Dreams? Where would you rather be right now?

Partnered: Whether you're missing family overseas, dreaming of family adventures or romantic hideaways we all have that one place we'd rather be right now - but have you thought about the best way to get there?

/News
WATCH: Zille intervenes after threats to burn down Gugulethu school
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, 20 May 2017-05-20 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 