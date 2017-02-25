 

ANC shocked by Umlazi robberies

2017-02-25 20:42

Jenni Evans, News24

(File Photo)

Durban - The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal called on the police to quickly arrest two robbers on the run after they killed four people in a house and shot eight others in a tavern during their crime spree in Umlazi, outside Durban on Saturday morning.

One of the robbers was shot dead when police came to the rescue of a woman he was raping, after neighbours called the police when they heard a commotion.

Two other robbers are still at large.

Police said he shot at them while he tried to escape and he was killed when they returned fire.

He had been arrested for possession of an unlicensed firearm in November, according to police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele.

Earlier the province's social development MEC Wesizwe Thusi said the community was shocked and devastated by the horrific robbery which led to the death of a 59-year-old mother, her son and two daughters.

She said there was hope that the two on the run would be caught soon as the community had recognised the dead robber.

The African National Congress commended the Flying Squad for being so quick, and asked that the perpetrators be apprehended immediately.

"Crime is becoming a major threat to social stability and it should not be allowed to come between the people of this province and their freedom."

"Freedom is threatened each time any member of society is murdered, raped or mugged. We must refuse to allow few individuals within our communities to take away our freedom through their criminal activities."


Read more on:    durban  |  crime

