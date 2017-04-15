ANC should pay back the money for Dlamini-Zuma’s protection, says FF Plus

Johannesburg - If Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma feels her life is in danger then she should avoid areas where she feels she may be threatened or protect herself at her own expense, the FF Plus said on Saturday.

The party’s spokesperson Pieter Groenewald said the protection Dlamini-Zuma was receiving from the VIP section of the police was a misuse of state resources to finance her presidential campaign.

“Dlamini-Zuma is not a public official and is therefore not obliged to attend meetings.

“If her safety is under threat, she should stay away from public meetings. If she insists on attending meetings, the ANC and its MK veterans should protect her at their own expense,” Groenewald said.

Groenewald said his party would pose a question to Police Minister Fikile Mbalula in Parliament about what he described as an abuse of police and taxpayers’ money.

“Taxpayers and ordinary citizens must pay billions of rand annually to provide for their own private security and safety. “The ANC should repay the costs already incurred for Dlamini-Zuma's protection to the state."

He said although the police could provide protection to private persons if their safety was threatened, it was unnecessary to do so with a convoy of motor vehicles.

“Two personal guards should be efficient,” he said.

‘Threats’

On Friday, the South African Police Service confirmed that it was providing protection to the former African Union chairperson and said this decision was informed by the outcome of a security assessment conducted and ongoing investigations in relation to threats directed at her.

“The SAPS would like to place it on record that Dr Dlamini-Zuma continues to receive protection from the Presidential Protection Unit (PPU) of the South African Police Service, fully in accordance with their mandate and prescripts, informed by a threat and security assessment,” national police spokesperson Major General Sally de Beer said in a statement.

This came after The Citizen reported on Friday that Dlamini-Zuma was still receiving VIP security despite not being a Cabinet minister or Member of Parliament.

The Sunday Times two weeks ago reported that the Department of International Relations and Cooperation said Dlamini-Zuma’s security “courtesies” included ground transportation and police VIP protection.

This was from her return to SA from Addis Ababa on March 15 until the end of that month.

De Beer said that in terms of the Presidential Protection Unit’s mandate, protection was provided to the president, deputy president, former presidents, foreign heads of state and their spouses.

“The chairperson of the African Union is afforded courtesies given by Dirco with the status of the President and while serving in that capacity, Dr Dlamini-Zuma was provided protection according to this prescript,” she said.

Acting National Commissioner of the SAPS Lieutenant General Khomotso Phahlane said police would not elaborate on the details of the security afforded to Dlamini-Zuma or the mentioned threat and security assessment “for security reasons”. “That in itself would constitute a breach of security,” Phahlane said.