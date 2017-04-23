 

ANC slams 'climate of intimidation' against politicians, journalists

2017-04-23 10:20
An ANC supporter dances at FNB Stadium. (AFP)

An ANC supporter dances at FNB Stadium. (AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - The African National Congress says it is concerned about at what appears to be a "climate of intimidation steadily encroaching into South Africa's body politic".

In a statement released on Sunday by National Communications Manager Khusela Sangoni, the ANC noted increasing reports of political leaders, activists and journalists who had come forward with claims that they had been "intimidated by certain elements owing to their positions of beliefs".

Some had claimed to have received death threats as well.

READ: Sisulu slams ANC decay

"The ANC considers these threats in a very serious light and calls on those who have been threatened to report such to law enforcement authorities who must verify these claims and investigate. Such behaviour is an antithesis to the health and pluralistic society we seek to build where the contestation of ideas thrives," the ANC said.

"Freedom of conscience and association are inalienable rights granted to all under the Constitution. South African history is littered with violence and media suppression. Political intolerance would take South Africa back to a painful past that should not be repeated.

"Threats made against individuals because of their political or ideological beliefs is indicative of intellectual and moral bankruptcy.

"Those who plot in dark corners and make anonymous threats, as well and other forms of intimidation of others, should pursue principled and legitimate forms of engagement instead of resorting to cowardly acts.

The ANC called on South Africans to "unite behind our common vision of a pluralistic society and jealously guard our hard won freedoms - including freedom of speech and association".

Read more on:    anc  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Cyclist dies after slipstream destabilises bike

2017-04-23 10:20

Inside News24

 
Partner Content
Travel Dreams? Where would you rather be right now?

Partnered: Whether you're missing family overseas, dreaming of family adventures or romantic hideaways we all have that one place we'd rather be right now - but have you thought about the best way to get there?

/News
WATCH: Easter road deaths up 51% from 2016

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 06:09 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Khayelitsha 17:42 PM
Road name: Spine Road

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday April 22 2017-04-22 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 