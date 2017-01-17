 

ANC stalwarts still hoping for separate consultative conference

2017-01-17 19:04

Tshidi Madia, News24

ANC leadership. (Leon Sadiki, file)

ANC leadership. (Leon Sadiki, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg - A group of African National Congress stalwarts wants the party's top six to again take their request for a separate consultative conference to its national executive committee.

The stalwarts are adamant it should be separated from party’s policy conference, to be held in June.

On Monday, five of the party’s top six officials met some of the older members at ANC headquarters, Luthuli House, to further discuss the consultative conference.

ANC deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa was absent from the meeting, as he was travelling to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

One of the stalwarts, Murphy Morobe, said the more than 100 veterans would wait for the ANC to present their suggestion to the NEC.

The stalwarts and the ANC secretary general Gwede Mantashe described the meeting as progressive.

"We have moved past the point of disagreeing on principles, more talking about the logistics and what is right, that will give us maximum benefit," Mantashe told reporters on Tuesday.

READ: Media should be wary of ANC propaganda war

'Finding each other'

In 2016, the ANC's executive agreed to the elders’ request to discuss the state of the party and its future at a consultative conference. They, however, insisted it must be combined with the policy conference.

The NEC decided to set aside the first two days of the policy conference, to be held in Gauteng in June, to do so.

A task team of ANC officials and stalwarts had been established to focus on the content, structure, and representation of the conference.

Mantashe explained that, for matters raised at the consultative conference to be discussed at the ANC’s 54th elective conference in December, they first had to be thrashed out at the policy conference.

"If it doesn’t go through the policy conference, it will not see the sun in the national conference. We are finding each other," Mantashe said.

READ: ANC succession battle: Stop raising names, says Duarte

'Current leadership must step down'

One of the stalwarts, who spoke to News24 on condition of anonymity, said the veterans, though hopeful, were waging a difficult battle, which they were unlikely to win.

"The outcome we are looking for is that this current leadership must step down and an interim structure must see the ANC through the policy conference and an elective conference," the insider said.

The stalwart said they believed that ANC leaders did not want a gap between the two conferences because they wanted the current leadership to continue at the helm of the party.

Mantashe said organisational renewal was an ongoing issue.

"The process of consultation that goes on now, must go on after the policy conference and after the conference in December," Mantashe said.

Read more on:    anc  |  politics 2017

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Car in flames in Orange Street, Cape Town

2017-01-17 18:22

Inside News24

 
PARTNER CONTENT
How much food do you need to concentrate?

We have been taught that we need three meals a day in order to make it through the day and while most of us indulge in more than our fair share there is a large portion of South Africans who are living off barely enough to sustain them.

/News
WATCH: How wild fires get extinguished in SA

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Tokai 18:22 PM
Road name: Tokai Road

Cape Town 18:08 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Saturday January 14 2017-01-14 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 