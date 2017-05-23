ANC stalwarts to approach NEC again over separate consultative conference

Johannesburg - Veterans and stalwarts of the African National
Congress want to take their proposal for a separate national consultative
conference back to the ANC's national executive committee.
They told journalists at a
media briefing on Tuesday that they were writing a letter to the NEC, which
meets on Friday.
The letter would document the
communication and consultation the party's older generation has had with ANC
officials over the past six months when they first proposed a national
consultative conference.
"So far, our various
interactions have led us to a point where we've begun to suspect whether the
NEC has been getting comprehensive reports of the various engagements we have
been having with either the national working committee, the top six, and the
six-a-side meetings," said Murphy Morobe.
He said this was based on
"the sense that we have not been getting any significant response from the
NEC on these discussions, save for the first meeting last year, after our first
engagement with the ANC last year".
Stalwarts of the party made a
call for the movement to renew and recommit itself to the ANC's founding
principles.
'Something
wrong'
Two days of the ANC's policy
conference in June have been set aside to discuss organisational renewal, where
the stalwarts are expected to participate, but they remain unhappy with the
proposal. They want a stand-alone consultative conference, and for the current
leadership to step down.
"Through those engagements, we have consistently restated the
position that, for the NCC to be effective and to do what it is designed to do,
it should not be coupled with the national conference, because these are very
different conferences, both in terms of form and in terms of content."
The stalwarts also raised
concern over the ANC's inability to understand the current crisis in which it finds
itself. They said the current state of the ANC was also affecting the
functioning of government and state institutions.
"There is no equivalent
feeling of this crisis coming from the other side," said Morobe.
They told journalists that
there was growing agitation around a number of issues in the country, to which
they as veterans had to respond by providing leadership.
"If the ANC, at least the
leadership, takes this long to realise what the rest of society has realised,
and still wants to carry the mantle of being a leader of society… there must be
something wrong," said Sydney Mufamadi.
Motion
of no confidence
The former minister questioned
the logic used by several ANC leaders when it came to the question of a motion
of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma.
ANC secretary general Gwede
Mantashe and ANC parliamentary chief whip Jackson Mthembu are among a number of
leaders calling for MPs to vote according to the party line when the motion
comes up in the National Assembly.
"To frame the issue to
say: 'If you are voting on an issue that relates to the restoration of the credibility of Parliament, you must check
whether you are voting with your opponent
or not, is the wrong way of looking at [this],'" Mufamadi said.
He said the motion of no
confidence was an opportunity for Parliament to show that it has an
appreciation of the crisis facing the country.
"If people lose confidence
in the parliamentary system, then we are going to have a free-for-all in the
country," he warned.