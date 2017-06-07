ANC threatens to cancel consultative conference

Johannesburg - The ANC will cancel a two-day special
consultative conference unless its stalwarts and veterans agree that it forms
part of its policy conference later this month, secretary general Gwede
Mantashe has said.
"If they do not accept the two days we will cancel the
two days and continue with the policy conference," he told News24 on
Tuesday.
The party’s veterans are wanting the ANC to hold separate
policy and consultative conferences. The latter is intended for the party to
discuss how to stem its loss of support.
During a meeting the ANC held with former party leaders on
Saturday, they renewed their demand, Mantashe said.
MK decision
A group of ANC Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK) veterans said on
Tuesday they would not take part in the policy conference. Merging it with the
consultative conference would be a waste of time and any decisions it took
would carry no weight, they said.
The MK veterans' national council steering committee took
the decision. The council was formed in 2016 by former MK generals and
commissars concerned with the political direction of the MK Military Veterans'
Association (MKMVA), led by Kebby Maphatsoe. It is not an officially recognised
ANC structure.
Mantashe said the MK council was invited to the meeting to
discuss the conference, but nobody showed up.
"They go to a press briefing and announce something
they did not discuss with us," Mantashe said in a disapproving tone.
Party leaders would meet senior ANC members on Saturday, he
said.
"If they come back with the same answer, we will have
to cancel the consultative conference, continue with policy conference and see
what comes out of that."
Alliance partners
Mantashe expressed concerns about the state of the alliance
going into the policy conference, to take place from June 30 to July 5.
The party postponed a planned alliance council on Sunday.
The ANC wanted to meet Cosatu and the SACP to discuss their calls for President
Jacob Zuma to step down.
Mantashe said the meeting was intended to ensure the ANC did
not get caught off guard by statements its partners made.
"We want to know if they come, will they be able to sit
with the president of the ANC?"
Cosatu has banned Zuma from speaking at any of its events.
Its members booed him when he spoke at their May Day rally in Bloemfontein.
Cosatu president Sdumo Dlamini said recently that the ANC
would not survive without Cosatu. Mantashe said if the ruling party was petty,
it would simply dissolve the alliance.
“If we are petty, we could say Cosatu doesn’t want our
president, so we don’t want them either. We collapse the alliance. Our
orientation should be on finding solutions rather than being petty.”
The alliance had helped Cosatu achieve many benefits for
workers, including the minimum wage, he said.
“There is nobody who needs anybody more than the others. We
need each other.”
Mantashe said Cosatu was wrong in thinking that life was
about the ANC’s elective conference in December. It was about improving the
quality of people’s lives, he said.