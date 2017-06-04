 

ANC to lay complaint against Sunday Times

2017-06-04 21:00

Jeanette Chabalala, News24

ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu. (Jabu Kumalo, City Press)

ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu. (Jabu Kumalo, City Press)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg - The office of the African National Congress chief whip, Jackson Mthembu, has announced that it would lay a complaint against the Sunday Times with the Press Ombudsman over an article published on Sunday.

The article claimed that ANC MPs dumped a proposal that the ANC parliamentary caucus should come up with its own resolution to determine President Jacob Zuma's fate, said ANC parliamentary spokesperson Nonceba Mhlauli.

Mhlauli said the story by Sunday Times journalist Babalo Ndenze claimed that this happened after the party's National Executive Committee (NEC) instructed ANC MPs to vote against the motion of no confidence in the President.

"This story is highly misleading and deliberately out of context," Mhlauli said.

"The ANC caucus has never resolved to have its own motion on President Zuma. This claim is therefore a complete fabrication."

READ: ANC MPs should table own 'no confidence' motion in Zuma - stalwarts

Mhlauli said during Mthembu's interview, he informed the journalist that caucus discussed the upcoming motion of no confidence.

This was apparently discussed in a meeting attended by the national chairperson, the secretary general, the deputy secretary general and treasurer general of the ANC.

"This caucus meeting was called as a consequence of some MPs expressing their views on the matter and for caucus could reach a conclusion on the matter."

Mhlauli said in a meeting with ANC leadership and caucus was resolute that it would not vote for any motion proposed by the opposition that sought to remove President Jacob Zuma.

"The Sunday Times article is therefore not only disingenuous and mischievous but it is in fact also inaccurate."

Read more on:    sunday times  |  anc  |  johannesburg  |  politics  |  media

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Two children burn to death at Dunnottar military base

26 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Embracing sustainability in tobacco agriculture

In Sub-Saharan Africa, farming represents a subsistence lifestyle for millions of people. In recent years though, the development of farming into an economic activity has made a real change in how the land is used in providing for the population.

/News
WATCH: Kidnapping survivor shares incredible escape from moving car
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, June 03 2017-06-03 21:36 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 