 

ANC vs ANC battle on in KZN

2017-09-17 17:54

News24 Correspondent

KwaZulu-Natal - The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal is arrogant, divided and lacks proper leadership, various party branch representatives in the province said on Sunday.

“The ANC in KZN is visited by high levels of ill-discipline, arrogance, internal divisions, weak and fraudulent branches and lack of credible leaders,” reads a statement - titled Declaration of the ANC Branches - issued by Sthembiso Mshengu, a spokesperson for the applicants.

The declaration states that it represents apparently 261 branch representatives who support a recent court finding which nullified the proceedings of the party’s 2015 conference. 

“We would not be seating here today discussing court cases and slaughtering of our own cdes [comrades] if each and every member and those of us bestowed with positions of authority and leadership… were true to what our movement stands for,” reads the declaration.

The branch representatives said that it was with “bleeding hearts” that they applauded the applicants in the matter because of the “quandary they went through”.

“We say thank you for liberating us.” 

The branches went on to express their wish that the court action would make a significant contribution to the “processes of renewing, reviving and rebuilding” the ruling party.

Provincial task team

Furthermore, they requested, that the ANC NEC “redeem itself” by appointing a provincial task team which would “prepare for the whole organisational renewal process” on various levels. 

“This will help to ensure decisive and united election victory towards 2019 national elections not only in our province but the country as a whole. 

Recently, the Pietermaritzburg High Court ruled that the results of the ANC's 2015 KwaZulu-Natal elective conference were nullified – due to certain irregularities.

Previously, News24 reported that ANC councillor Lawrence Dube and four others had brought the matter against the ANC in May 2016. They were challenging the results of the conference, which saw Sihle Zikalala replace former premier Senzo Mchunu as the provincial chairperson.

During the conference, Zikalala received 780 votes, while Mchunu got 675 votes, in a process where 1 459 delegates voted. Disgruntled members claimed the results were rigged.

The ANC in the province has, indicated that it plans to appeal the judgment which was handed down earlier in September this year.

anc  |  pietermaritzburg  |  politics 2017

