 

ANC vs DA spat over mayor's Taiwan visit heats up

2017-01-02 19:13

Jenni Evans, News24

Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga speaking to News24 (Karabo Ngoepe, News24).

Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga speaking to News24 (Karabo Ngoepe, News24).

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - The African National Congress is "conveniently ignoring" that South Africa has a liaison office in Taipei for potential business relationships, the Democratic Alliance said on Monday, in defence of its Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga, who has been accused of breaking foreign policy protocol over his visit to Taiwan during the festive season.

Msimanga came under fire when it emerged that he had visited Taiwan to look for investment for the metro, in apparent violation of South Africa's policy of only recognising one China.

In terms of that policy Msimanga was supposed to have liaised directly with the Chinese government in Beijing over his visit.

The ANC caucus in Tshwane has accused him of treason.

READ: Take away renegade officials’ passports - ANC

On Monday, the ANC kept the ongoing spat over the matter alive, with national spokesperson Zizi Kodwa saying, in a statement, that "renegade" officials should have their passports confiscated.

But the DA's spokesperson on foreign affairs, Stevens Makgolopa, in a statement hitting back at Kodwa, quickly pointed out that South Africa has a liaison office in Taipei, for the very purpose of building business relationships between the two countries.

He is blaming the spat on the ANC's refusal to accept that it lost control of Tshwane in the August 3 local government elections.

Ignoring this for political point scoring is why the country's foreign policy is "in such a mess", Makgolopa said.

"The DA reminds the ANC that neither the ANC nor the national government it runs can dictate who DA mayors meet with in order to obtain job-creating investment, and that such international trips are allowed.”

China is South Africa’s biggest trading partner.

Read more on:    da  |  anc  |  solly msimanga  |  economy

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Former SA soccer star saves man's life on New Year's Eve, despite breaking his leg - report

2017-01-02 18:14

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

NSC results available from 06:00 on 5 January 2017. Western Cape NSC Results will be available 05:00 on 6 January 2017. Enter the examination number (NSC Students) or surname (IEB Students) to view results; or search by province or school.

PARTNER CONTENT
INFOGRAPHIC: New thinking required for retirement

Everything we believe about retirement is fast becoming outdated.

/News
'Work hard; have fun!' - Class of 2016's tips for future matrics

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Strand 12:53 PM
Road name: CONGESTION

Fish Hoek 12:51 PM
Road name: Main Road

More traffic reports
PowerBall, Plus Friday December 30 results 2016-12-30 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 