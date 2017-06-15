ANC welcomes Public Protector's probe into #GuptaLeaks

"We trust that the investigation will shed some much needed light on the disturbing allegations which, if left unattended, have the effect of undermining the integrity and credibility of our government and state."

On Wednesday evening, Mkhwebane announced that she would conduct a preliminary investigation to determine the merits of some of the allegations that have been published as part of the #GuptaLeaks saga.

The leaks involve countless emails that detail claims involving, among other matters, issues at Eskom, Prasa and Transnet.

On Thursday, the ANC's statement said that corruption, relating to public funds, was "an untenable cancer".

"We call on all those with information relating to the issues to be investigated to fully support and co-operate with the work of the Public Protector," it said.