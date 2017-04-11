ANC Western Cape secretary back in court for alleged office assault

Cape Town - The assault case against ANC Western Cape secretary Faiez Jacobs is expected to resume in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

Jacobs faces charges of assaulting his policy co-ordinator Wesley Seale in 2015 who claims Jacobs punched him off a chair and kicked him repeatedly as he lay on the ground.

At his previous court appearance in March, a security guard at Jacobs' office, Malibongwe Jongo, testified about the incident.

He said he had gone to Jacobs' office after hearing a commotion from his position at the entrance.

"I peeped into the secretary's office and saw a young man lying on his side, crying," Jongo recalled.

There was blood behind Seale's right ear, he told the court.

Found guilty by party

Inside the office with Jacobs were provincial administrator Ruwayda Mohamed and another female staff member.



"They appeared to be calming him down. From my observation while standing in front of him, he wanted to proceed further and [was swerving from left to right].



"I stood in front of them and said: 'This is not allowed in this office.'"



He said Mohamed then walked over and shook Seale, who got up and left.

The ANC's national disciplinary committee found Jacobs guilty of assault in April 2016, following an altercation with the former ANC employee at the party's provincial offices in November 2015.

Jacobs had his party membership suspended for 18 months. The sanction, however, was suspended for three years.