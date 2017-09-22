ANC national keeps options open on response to court ruling on KZN leadership

Pretoria - It remains unclear whether the KwaZulu-Natal ANC's provincial executive committee (PEC) will survive or be disbanded.

The ANC's national executive committee (NEC) met on Friday in Irene near Pretoria to discuss whether it would appeal a decision by the Pietermaritzburg High Court, which ruled that the KwaZulu-Natal PEC was illegitimate.

However, the party remained non-committal.

ANC secretary general Gwede Mantashe told journalists that the party had until Tuesday to make a decision.

He said, while the NEC had full confidence in the judiciary and accepted the judgment, it "felt there was a need for further consultation with legal counsel to gain greater clarity on the decision of the court as it deals with Rule 17(2)(1) of the ANC constitution, and further engage the possibility of success in appealing the judgment".

What next?

Mantashe said that, on Tuesday, the party would either request a declaratory order from the courts dissolving the PEC, and thereby establishing a provincial task team (PTT), or it would choose to appeal the ruling.



Should the party choose to dissolve the PEC, the NEC had mandated the national working committee (NWC) to establish a strong, inclusive and unifying PTT, which would be tasked with preparing for a provincial conference in KwaZulu-Natal, he said.



"The NEC does not believe that the ANC should continue to give reason to the courts to intervene in the matters of the organisation, which should be managed politically. The ANC must take charge of the challenges facing the movement and deal with them decisively," Mantashe said.



He added that, according to the party's constitution, KwaZulu-Natal had nine months to go to conference.



ANC members successfully challenged the results of the 2015 provincial conference that saw chairperson Sihle Zikalala replacing former premier Senzo Mchunu.



ANC councillor Lawrence Dube and four others brought the court case against the ANC in May 2016.



The high profile case attracted thousands of supporters from the warring factions in the province.

During the conference, Zikalala received 780 votes, while Mchunu only got 675, in a process where 1 459 delegates voted.

In the wake of the conference, and Mchunu's ousting, disgruntled members, believed to be his supporters, launched appeals demanding that the conference be nullified, as they believed it had been rigged.