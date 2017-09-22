 

ANC national keeps options open on response to court ruling on KZN leadership

2017-09-22 21:03

Lizeka Tandwa

ANC secretary general Gwede Mantashe. (Deon Raath, Gallo Images, City Press, file)

ANC secretary general Gwede Mantashe. (Deon Raath, Gallo Images, City Press, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Pretoria - It remains unclear whether the KwaZulu-Natal ANC's provincial executive committee (PEC) will survive or be disbanded.

The ANC's national executive committee (NEC) met on Friday in Irene near Pretoria to discuss whether it would appeal a decision by the Pietermaritzburg High Court, which ruled that the KwaZulu-Natal PEC was illegitimate.

However, the party remained non-committal. 

ANC secretary general Gwede Mantashe told journalists that the party had until Tuesday to make a decision.

AS IT HAPPENED: We accept ANC KZN court judgment, says Mantashe

He said, while the NEC had full confidence in the judiciary and accepted the judgment, it "felt there was a need for further consultation with legal counsel to gain greater clarity on the decision of the court as it deals with Rule 17(2)(1) of the ANC constitution, and further engage the possibility of success in appealing the judgment".

What next?

Mantashe said that, on Tuesday, the party would either request a declaratory order from the courts dissolving the PEC, and thereby establishing a provincial task team (PTT), or it would choose to appeal the ruling.

Should the party choose to dissolve the PEC, the NEC had mandated the national working committee (NWC) to establish a strong, inclusive and unifying PTT, which would be tasked with preparing for a provincial conference in KwaZulu-Natal, he said. 

"The NEC does not believe that the ANC should continue to give reason to the courts to intervene in the matters of the organisation, which should be managed politically. The ANC must take charge of the challenges facing the movement and deal with them decisively," Mantashe said. 

He added that, according to the party's constitution, KwaZulu-Natal had nine months to go to conference.

ANC members successfully challenged the results of the 2015 provincial conference that saw chairperson Sihle Zikalala replacing former premier Senzo Mchunu.

ANC councillor Lawrence Dube and four others brought the court case against the ANC in May 2016.

The high profile case attracted thousands of supporters from the warring factions in the province.

During the conference, Zikalala received 780 votes, while Mchunu only got 675, in a process where 1 459 delegates voted.

In the wake of the conference, and Mchunu's ousting, disgruntled members, believed to be his supporters, launched appeals demanding that the conference be nullified, as they believed it had been rigged.

Read more on:    anc  |  gwede ­mantashe  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

KZN govt pays tribute to 'dedicated, caring' nurse

2017-09-22 20:53

Inside News24

 
Watch: Investing in the future through child development

An investment of R32-million into 11 early childhood development centres is changing the future for children in the Northern Cape.

/Africa
WATCH: Mugabe looking frail at UN General Assembly
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, September 22 2017-09-22 21:09 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 