ANCWL slams Angie Motshekga for 'ruling the league from the grave'

Cape Town - The ANC Women's League (ANCWL) publicly rebuked its former president Angie Motshekga on Saturday for allegedly organising events under the banner of the league.

"In order to maintain unity within the organisation, the democratically elected leadership of the ANCWL under President Cde Bathabile Dlamini will nip in the bud any signs of ill-discipline rearing its ugly head in the organisation," the league's secretary general Meokgo Matuba stated.

"Angie is a member of the ANC who is not serving in any leadership structure of the ANCWL. She is a Cabinet minister responsible for basic education with no mandate from the ANCWL to organise any event around the country under the banner of the ANCWL," reads the statement.

It continued with: "Cde Angie must accept that a duly constituted conference of the ANCWL did not vote for her to continue in the leadership helm of the organisation.

"She must allow herself to be led and desist from trying to rule the ANCWL from the grave."

According to the league, this was a sign of a "high level of ill-discipline and a sign of not accepting to be led".

Neither of the contacts provided on the statement were immediately available to say which events she had arranged to place her in disfavour.

However, she was billed to speak at a Women's Day lecture in Free State, on a Facebook page set up in support of a campaign for ANC Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa to become the majority party's president.

The league has indicated that it thinks it is time for a woman to lead the ANC.