ANCWL wants Public Protector to probe CIEX report

News24 spoke to ANC Women's League Secretary-General Meokgo Matuba on Wednesday, to get the Women's League's reaction to blade-runner Oscar Pistorius' six-year prison sentence for the murder of girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp. Watch. WATCH

Johannesburg - The ANC Women’s League on Saturday called on the Public Protector to conduct a full investigation into the alleged looting of state resources during apartheid.



It wanted all those implicated in the alleged theft to be brought to book, its secretary general Meokgo Matuba said in a statement.

The government reportedly contracted UK-based asset recovery agency CIEX in 1997 to investigate the theft of R26bn of state money during apartheid. The public protector’s office was asked to probe the matter. Absa was one of the entities implicated.

The Mail & Guardian leaked Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s preliminary report on the matter on Friday.

It reportedly contained a recommendation that Absa repay R2.25bn it received as part of an allegedly unlawful apartheid-era bailout. Absa said on Friday that this was regrettable.

Mkhwebane said her report was only preliminary, and she was still waiting for feedback from the implicated parties, which might change the contents of the report drastically, the paper reported.

Matuba said the league viewed the leak of Mkhwebane’s report as an attempt by those implicated in it to discredit her.

The league would ask President Jacob Zuma to institute an inquiry into the CIEX report, the apartheid government’s alleged looting of state resources, and the "capture" of state-owned entities by business interests.