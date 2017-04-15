 

ANCYL in KZN requests meeting over Kathrada memorial apology

2017-04-15 17:09

Amanda Khoza, News24

A member of the ANCYL attends the final memorial service for struggle icon Ahmed Kathrada in Durban. (Matthew Kay, AFP)

Johannesburg – The ANC Youth League in KwaZulu-Natal has written a letter to the Active Citizens Movement asking for a meeting to discuss the organisation’s demand for an apology for the league’s behaviour during the Ahmed Kathrada memorial in Durban last week.

The organisation demanded an apology after members of the ANCYL booed former minister Pravin Gordhan and ANC treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize during the event. The youth league in President Jacob Zuma's province has always defended Zuma. The disruptions came shortly after Zuma reshuffled his cabinet in which he axed, Gordhan. 

A series of memorial services were held countrywide and at most of them, Gordhan was the main speaker.  

The Youth League has requested to meet with ACM on Tuesday to find a solution to this matter.

It had until Saturday to apologise for the disruptions. 

ANCYL league provincial secretary-general Thanduxolo Sabelo said the youth league's legal representatives received a letter demanding an apology for the disruptions at the memorial service of Ahmed Kathrada.

He said the league has written to the organisation requesting a meeting proposed for Tuesday, April 18, with the intention of finding a lasting solution to the matter which has been the subject of much public attention. 

“It is the considered view of the ANC Youth League much like that of the judge before handing down the judgement, who was of the opinion that matters of this nature are best resolved through negotiation rather than litigation. Instead of going back to court the Youth League has sought a meeting with the organisers in order to reach an amicable solution.”

Sabelo said the Youth League was still waiting for a response.

“We remain confident that out of the discussions the two parties will be able to appreciate each other's position on the matter and a lasting solution will be found to the extent that it reasonably satisfies both parties involved,” Sabelo said.

Read more on:    ancyl  |  ahmed kathrada  |  durban

