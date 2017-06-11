 

ANCYL lashes out at 'ex-wife of Zuma' comments

2017-06-11 18:44

Zohra Teke, News24 Correspondent

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma (Siyanda Mayeza, Gallo Images)

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma (Siyanda Mayeza, Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Durban - eThekweini ANC Youth Leauge secretary Thinta Cibane has lashed out at those referring to ANC presidential candidate, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, as the ‘ex-wife’ of Jacob Zuma, saying critics were using the term to discredit her.

"That view is patriarchal and we don’t live in a patriarchal society. Why don’t people refer to president Zuma as the ex-husband? It is unacceptable and insulting that Nkosazana is referred to as ex-wife as if she has no credentials of her own," said a furious Cibane.

He described Dlamini-Zuma as the longest serving government deployee and a struggle stalwart with an impeccable track record which spoke for itself.

"She has proven her worth through hard work and does not need to be referred to as the ex-wife of anyone as a description of her value," he said.

His comments came as the provincial ANCYL was formally expected to announce their endorsement of Dlamini-Zuma on Monday.

Cibane also rubbished a recent Durban survey which found deputy president and leadership front runner Cyril Ramaphosa to be the hot favourite to take over as ANC leader when the party made its decision at its elective conference this December.

"People who conducted the survey clearly have no idea how the ANC nomination process works. We don’t nominate through surveys. We have a clearly guided process of nomination which involves all branches."

He said the idea of using a survey to show the preferred candidate was foreign to the ANC.

"We don't work that way. Everyone knows that Nkosazana is a front runner, she has support amongst the people and there is no question she will emerge the victor," he added.

However, Durban political analyst Protas Madlala has dismissed the Youth League’s concerns.

"Please, they must go back to school. An ex-wife is an ex-wife.  What’s wrong with referring to her as such?  They have a lot to learn."

He did however, agree somewhat, with how much weight the survey really held.

"I wouldn’t put too much of emphasis on the survey, they can and do get it wrong. Having said that, I do think Cyril will emerge because he is not hungry so will be less corruptible," Madlala said.

The succession debate has split the ANC as comrades have turned on each other in a jostle for positions beyond the elective conference where Zuma is expected to be replaced.

But, while KZN’s eThekwini region has traditionally been seen as the party’s largest region and "king maker" in the leadership battle for the ANC, divisions within the party over factions have left the province deeply divided.

Whether they can still claim their place as king maker is left to be seen.


Read more on:    anc  |  ancyl  |  nkosazana dlamini-zuma  |  cyril ramaphosa  |  durban  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'We got to buck up and carry on' - Knysna resident

36 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Behind the sparkle

Alluring, beautiful and timeless - diamonds are some of the most sought after gems in the world and are a true testament of everlasting brilliance. Let us take you behind the sparkle to show you the history behind this coveted jewel.

Embracing sustainability in tobacco agriculture

In Sub-Saharan Africa, farming represents a subsistence lifestyle for millions of people. In recent years though, the development of farming into an economic activity has made a real change in how the land is used in providing for the population.

/News
'We are losing too many' - Law enforcement drives march against abuse
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Wetton 08:00 AM
Road name: Wetton Road

Newlands 17:26 PM
Road name: Main Road

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday June 10 2017-06-10 21:42 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 