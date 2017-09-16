 

ANCYL member killed in car crash

Nation Nyoka

East London – African National Congress Youth League member (ANCYL) and businessman Sive Nombembe has passed on following a crash in the town of Mdantsane outside East London, Eastern Cape in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Bluewater police confirmed that they are investigating a case of culpable homicide.

Captain Nkosikho Mzuku told News24 that the accident took place on the N2 freeway between Komga and East London. The 31-year-old died while travelling with a friend (32) from Mthatha to East London, he said.

“A truck and a Mercedes Benz sedan allegedly collided in the early hours of this morning. Both occupants of the Mercedes Benz, aged 31 and 32 years were fatally injured. The cause of the accident is unknown,” he said.

The two motorists travelling in the truck are said to be uninjured.

Nombembe was under investigation by the Hawks over an alleged fraudulent refuse bag business deal which also implicated Sindile Tantsi, a former municipal manager of Mnquma, a municipality in the Eastern Cape.

Tantsi died earlier in the year in an accident.

Mzuku said that police were still busy with an investigation to determine the cause of the accident.

