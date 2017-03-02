 

ANCYL official denies insulting, assaulting traffic official at roadblock

2017-03-02 14:49

Jenna Etheridge, News24

ANCYL Western Cape spokesperson Siyabulela Tom (centre) arrives at the Cape Town Magistrate's Court for allegedly insulting, assaulting officials at a road block. (Jenna Etheridge, News24)

Cape Town - Western Cape ANC Youth League spokesperson Siyabulela Tom on Thursday pleaded not guilty to insulting the dignity of officials at a roadblock and pushing one in the chest.

His charge sheet was read out in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court and related to his alleged conduct in Green Point on July 27, 2016.

He had been sitting in the front passenger seat of a vehicle that was pulled over.

Tom faced two counts of crimen injuria and one of assault.

The court heard that he allegedly shouted at a traffic official: "Jou poes, fuck you, you fucking coloured people. You are a fucking coloured and you are covering up for the white man."

He is alleged to have later pushed the official in the chest with his fist.

The State alleges that Tom told a police officer on the scene: "Take your own gun and shoot me because that is all you police are good for doing."

Tom indicated through his lawyer that he was not guilty of the charges.

He did not provide a plea explanation or any formal admissions.

Provincial ANCYL chairperson Muhammad Khalid Sayed said on Wednesday that the officer had apparently called Tom a "baboon".

A separate complaint has been laid against the police officer, Sayed said. 

The trial continues.

