 

ANCYL wants universities nationalised

2017-03-22 22:48

Nation Nyoka, News24

Stellenbosch University Ou Hoofgebou building. (Stellenbosch University)

Pretoria - All public universities should be state-owned and controlled to ensure equity, the African National Congress Youth League told the Fees Commission on Wednesday.

This would result in increased revenue for government and a standardised cost of education, ANCYL secretary general Njabulo Nzuza told the Commission of Inquiry into Higher Education and Training (Fees Commission) in Centurion.

He called on the commission to look at the Cuban education model for solutions to funding higher education.

Institutional autonomy was the first barrier to fee-free education as institutions determined their own costs, allowing for education to be commodified. Legislation had to be passed to end this autonomy and make education a national asset.

"Some institutions make management decisions that exclude other students. They control access by using financial means. As a result, even those who could initially afford fees can't afford them.

"We must not view education as wasteful spending. We must view it as an investment into the future, something which will spark innovation in the long run."

Education should only be free for those unable to afford it. Those who could pay should do so, he said.

Read more on:    ancyl  |  education  |  university fees

