And then there were 3: Tina Joemat-Pettersson resigns as MP

What To Read Next

Cape Town – Former energy minister Tina Joemat-Pettersson has also resigned from Parliament.

The former minister lost her job when President Jacob Zuma reshuffled his Cabinet on Friday, March 31.

She was replaced by Mmamoloko “Nkhensani” Kubayi.

She is the third fired Cabinet minister to call it a day, after Dipuo Peters and former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas.

Read more: Mcebisi Jonas resigns as MP

Read more: Dipuo Peters quits as MP

Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo confirmed the resignation on Thursday.

Ngoako Ramatlhodi not resigning, yet

Meanwhile, former public service and administration minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi is not resigning, yet.

The former minister told News24 on Thursday that he did not know if he would stay or go.

“I need time to reflect before making a decision. Right now, I’m relaxing and playing my golf,” he said.

He did not know how long he would reflect, he said, but it would not be “for a while”.

Ramatlhodi said he would also need to reflect on whether to attend the motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma debate, in the National Assembly on Tuesday, April 18.

The resignations of both Jonas and Peters were effective from March 31.

News24 understands that former tourism minister Derek Hanekom, who was also fired, is staying in Parliament.

Mthembu wished all the axed ministers well following their resignations.

They had served with “absolute distinction”, he said.