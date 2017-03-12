 

Andile Lungisa claims victory in Nelson Mandela Bay

2017-03-12 07:34

Thulani Gqirana, News24

Port Elizabeth – After hours of negotiations, disputes and lessons in the Constitution, former ANC Youth League deputy chairperson Andile Lungisa has been elected to lead the ANC in Nelson Mandela Bay. 

Lungisa was elected when 71 voted in favour of his nomination, out of 129 delegates.

The congress also elected Phumzile Tshuni as deputy chairperson with 70 votes, and Themba Xathula as secretary, with 71 votes.

Desiree Davids is now the deputy secretary, with 71 votes, while Mbulelo Gidane got 68 votes in favour of his treasurer nomination.

Lungisa will now have to resign from the Provincial Executive Committee, as per the party’s constitution. 

The region has been without a regional body for two years after President Jacob Zuma disbanded it when deep factions led to disunity.

'We are united'

Following the announcement of the results in the early hours of Sunday, Lungisa said their responsibility now was to start unifying the region.

“To make sure that in the next coming elections [people] will vote for the ANC,” he said.

Lungisa, who earlier in the congress had hinted at a possibility of withdrawing from the process due to a letter from ANC secretary general Gwede Mantashe, said he had heeded the call of the branches.

The letter remained something that would be dealt with internally, he said.

While there were a few grumbles when the results were announced, Lungisa did not foresee any disputes with the results.

“Everyone was happy, you could see. We are united,” he said.

His supporters, some of whom had been waiting for over 17 hours outside the gate, broke into song as soon as he came out.

“We have gotten rid of the thieves,” they sang. 

The party will nominate their additional members on Sunday.

