'Angel shot' rescues women from dodgy dates

Port Elizabeth - What do you do if you’re a woman on a date
with someone you want to ditch?
If you’re at Hooters, all you do is order an “Angel” drink, Netwerk24
reports.
If you order it neat, the waiter or bartender knows that you
need someone to escort you to your car.
“With ice” means they have to arrange transport for you,
like Uber, or a taxi.
A slice of lime indicates that police might have to be
called.
Sometimes women end up in a situation, like on a first date,
where things get uncomfortable or they fear for their safety.
Safe word
“The ‘Angel shot’ doesn’t really exist. It’s actually a code
or safe word for women,” said Roger Masson, Hooters’ marketing manager.
Hooters put up a discreet note about the “Angel Shot” in the
ladies restrooms over the past week.
Patrons were so impressed that it had been widely shared on
social media by Wednesday.
“Someone saw the idea overseas and sent it to us via
Twitter. We tweaked it for our own customers.
“It’s not meant for girls whose date has turned sour, but
for women who find themselves in a situation where they need help.
“The safe word will also be changed regularly to something
which isn’t on our menu, so that a woman can sound the alarm with as little
fuss as possible.
“Our staff will help discreetly where they can,” said
Masson.
Safety net
The notice, with an image of a big-eyed owl, has been put in
the ladies’ rooms in all the Hooters branches in South Africa.
“First prize, of course, is that a woman never needs to use
the code word and, until now, there have been no incidents where someone has
had to resort to the safe word. However, it is a safety net should such a
situation arise.”
One of the people who has praised the campaign on social
media was Renaldo Gouws. He had gone a meet a friend who works at Hooters in
Port Elizabeth.
“I am a DA councillor in that area, so I regularly stop at
places in my ward to see how things are going.
“Someone showed me the pamphlet and we decided that it was
such a good idea that women have to be made aware of it.”
Gouws does not think the attention it elicited on social
media would be detrimental to the project as the code word will be changed
regularly.
“This is such a good idea to keep women safe that I think it
should be done all over the world,” Gouws said.