 

'Angel shot' rescues women from dodgy dates

2017-01-16 13:06

Hanti Otto, Netwerk24

(Netwerk24)

(Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Port Elizabeth - What do you do if you’re a woman on a date with someone you want to ditch?

If you’re at Hooters, all you do is order an “Angel” drink, Netwerk24 reports

If you order it neat, the waiter or bartender knows that you need someone to escort you to your car.

“With ice” means they have to arrange transport for you, like Uber, or a taxi. 

A slice of lime indicates that police might have to be called.

Sometimes women end up in a situation, like on a first date, where things get uncomfortable or they fear for their safety. 

Safe word

“The ‘Angel shot’ doesn’t really exist. It’s actually a code or safe word for women,” said Roger Masson, Hooters’ marketing manager.

Hooters put up a discreet note about the “Angel Shot” in the ladies restrooms over the past week.

Patrons were so impressed that it had been widely shared on social media by Wednesday. 

“Someone saw the idea overseas and sent it to us via Twitter. We tweaked it for our own customers.

“It’s not meant for girls whose date has turned sour, but for women who find themselves in a situation where they need help.  

“The safe word will also be changed regularly to something which isn’t on our menu, so that a woman can sound the alarm with as little fuss as possible.

“Our staff will help discreetly where they can,” said Masson.

Safety net

The notice, with an image of a big-eyed owl, has been put in the ladies’ rooms in all the Hooters branches in South Africa.

“First prize, of course, is that a woman never needs to use the code word and, until now, there have been no incidents where someone has had to resort to the safe word. However, it is a safety net should such a situation arise.”

One of the people who has praised the campaign on social media was Renaldo Gouws. He had gone a meet a friend who works at Hooters in Port Elizabeth. 

“I am a DA councillor in that area, so I regularly stop at places in my ward to see how things are going.

“Someone showed me the pamphlet and we decided that it was such a good idea that women have to be made aware of it.”

Gouws does not think the attention it elicited on social media would be detrimental to the project as the code word will be changed regularly.

“This is such a good idea to keep women safe that I think it should be done all over the world,” Gouws said.  

 

Read more on:    port elizabeth

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Blood spatters only remaining sign of family tradegy

13 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
PARTNER CONTENT
How much food do you need to concentrate?

We have been taught that we need three meals a day in order to make it through the day and while most of us indulge in more than our fair share there is a large portion of South Africans who are living off barely enough to sustain them.

/Sport
JP is a beautiful player to watch - Hashim Amla

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday January 14 2017-01-14 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 