 

Angry students disrupt Moseneke's convention

2017-03-18 12:08

Alet Janse van Rensburg

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg - The opening sessions of the national education crisis forum had to be temporarily suspended on Saturday morning after angry students disrupted the session by throwing chairs and water bottles at each other.

The forum, which has been convened and planned over months under the leadership of former Deputy Justice of the Constitutional Court Dikgang Moseneke, is taking place over the weekend in Midrand, Johannesburg.

Other convenors include former Justice Yvonne Makgoro, Prof. Mary Metcalfe and Sello Hatang from the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

Close to 1000 student leaders, university vice chancellors, parents and civil society organisations who have spent months in consultation in the various provinces over the crisis in higher education are also present.

The opening session got off to a rocky start as student delegations arrived two hours late and refused to hear from Minister of Higher Education Blade Nzimande and shouted with every mention of his name.

The convention was first disrupted after students refused to let AfriForum speak first as per the prior agreement that all student delegations will have a turn to talk in alphabetical order.

Moseneke said in his opening address that they are serious about creating a safe space for dialogue, but that this requires a certain level of discipline and preparedness to listen to others.

“True revolutionaries who want to change society … one of the gifts you pray for is the gift to listen to others and opinions that are different to your own. The better you listen, the better your ability to respond. Listen to each other respectfully. Here we would like to give everybody the opportunity to speak without being shouted down,” he said.

The EFF student leader who was first to speak said it was unfair that students present were being treated as everyone else as they are the most important stakeholders at the convention and should be treated as such.

“We are not going to make submissions, the vice-chancellors must give us feedback on what they have been doing for free education since 2015. The meeting must have a stance on insourcing. Black families are dysfunctional because of the system,” she said.

The convenors are currently consulting with students as to the best way to continue with the programme.


Read more on:    dikgang moseneke  |  higher education  |  feesmustfall

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: EFF and ANC councillors clash in Ekurhuleni city council

2017-03-18 11:28

Inside News24

 

/South Africa
WATCH: Helen Zille's history of Twitter upsets

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
PowerBall, Plus Friday March 17 results 2017-03-17 21:09 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 