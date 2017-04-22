 

Start of Angus Buchan’s prayer meeting delayed

2017-04-22 13:31

Alet van der Walt and Ruan Bruwer, Netwerk24

Bloemfontein – As people kept on streaming to Wilde Als farm near Bloemfontein for the It's Time prayer meeting, organisers have been forced to delay the start of proceedings, Netwerk24 reported. 

WhatsApp-messages on groups said organisers apparently decided to delay the event with an hour due to people still coming to the venue in large numbers. The event, which was supposed to have started at 12:00, will be lead by Evangelist Angus Buchan.

About 1.7 million people indicated that they would be attending on Itickets’ website, but uncertainty remains how many people will actually arrive.

Volksblad news editor Charles Smith said it is estimated that more than a 100 000 people already arrived at the event’s terrain.

Some Bloemfontein residents started making their way to the farm just after midnight, to make sure they don’t get stuck in traffic and find a good seat at the event.

Marita Victor, 36, from Bloemfontein said she and her friends arrived at the farm shortly after 04:00. At the time, 300 people had already arrived with their chairs.  Victor and her friends used flashlights to find a place to sit. 

Carike Pretorius, 34, from Kempton Park in Gauteng said it is “incredible” what she already experienced on Saturday morning.

“Everyone went out of their comfort zone to come here. It is a happening which was never advertised on Television, yet there are thousands of people already here,” she said at about 10:00. 

