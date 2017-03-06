 

Another 8 bodies of illegal miners found in Benoni

2017-03-06 18:35

James de Villiers, News24

Johannesburg - A further eight bodies believed to be illegal miners were found in Benoni on Monday afternoon, police said.

This after six others were found on Sunday.

Police said gang rivalry was believed to have been the motive behind the killings.

In a statement, police said it appeared as though the victims were either killed with a sharp object or shot before their bodies were dumped, police said. 

READ: 6 bodies with gunshot wounds found next to Benoni railway line

It is unknown where they were killed.

On Sunday, News24 reported the six bodies were found with gunshot wounds next to a railway line in Benoni.

"It is suspected that the deceased were killed elsewhere and taken where they were found as they were put in a pattern," police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said at the time. 

Police requested the public to contact their nearest police station or Crime Stop at 08600 10111 with any information. 

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  crime

