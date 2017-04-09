 

Anti-Zuma protesters in London write open letter to Parliament

2017-04-09 15:30

News24 Correspondent

South Africans in Qatar also made their voices heard. (Supplied)

Johannesburg - South Africans protesting in London have written an open letter to the National Assembly, calling on Parliament to take the responsibility of ridding the country of President Jacob Zuma.

In the letter, signed by "South Africans here today at South Africa House on Trafalgar Square, London, United Kingdom", the group said: "We are writing to you as South African citizens to ask that you put the Constitution first and remove Zuma from office."

The group held a protest in London on Saturday.

The letter goes on to say that the National Assembly had the duty and the "Constitutional authority to remove the President when he does not act in the interests of the country, the people and the economy".

“The National Assembly hired Zuma; it’s now time that the National Assembly fires him.”

The group said the protests were not about removing the ANC as the ruling party.

"This is about all members of the National Assembly irrespective of party, uniting to save our country from President Zuma who is raping our country for personal gain. President Zuma acted out of self interest when he single-handedly fired capable and trusted Treasury leadership and replaced them with servants of corruption. Doing this at a time when our country was teetering at the brink of both junk status and recession, is the final straw."

It called on the memory of former President Nelson Mandela and struggle stalwart Ahmed Kathrada to prevail.

"The president must be held accountable for abusing the trust placed in him by you and by the citizens of South Africa. Party loyalty is important, but we are in a dire situation, and the Constitution and the citizens of South African must take precedence before it is too late."

Several protests were organised internationally in solidarity with the anti-Zuma protests in South Africa on Friday, where thousands of people took to the streets.

The marches follow Zuma's recent cabinet reshuffle, which included the firing of Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas.

The country has since been downgraded to junk status by two investment ratings agencies.

Parliament will debate a motion of no confidence in Zuma on April 18.

Inside News24

 
