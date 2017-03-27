 

Appeal Court backs UKZN's decision to reject woman's application

2017-03-27

André Grobler

Bloemfontein - A student whose application to study at the University of KwaZulu-Natal was rejected by the university, could not convince the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) to overturn the decision.

The SCA dismissed an appeal by Niekara Harrielall, who wants to study medicine at the university.

Harrillall was appealing an earlier ruling taken by the KwaZulu-Natal High Court.

At the time, she wanted the high court to review and set aside the university's decision because it had failed to consider her application. But the high court dismissed her application with costs, on the grounds that she had no proof that the university had not considered her application correctly.

In rejecting her appeal, the SCA judges found that she had abandoned the earlier reasons she had relied upon when she first challenged the university's decision. 

The judgment held that she had advanced a new argument during the appeal, which was not in her founding affidavit. 

The court dismissed the appeal with costs.

