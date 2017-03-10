'Are we taking our people for granted?' - Western Cape ANC chaplaincy

Cape Town - The ANC's chaplaincy in the Western Cape asked on Friday whether the party had started to take its supporters for granted.

"The ANC needs to ask itself critical questions and do an in-depth reflection on many key elements," chaplaincy chairperson Templeton Mbekwa said in Cape Town after a meeting with spiritual and traditional leaders.

"As an organisation we need to ask ourselves whether we have arrived at a stage where we have begun to take our people for granted."

He warned that the ANC should not dismiss concerns of non-ANC members, because its bond with the country went deeper than card-carrying members.

The party's leadership was divided and if the party wanted to take back the running of the Western Cape, they should unite, he said.

Factionalism was killing the spirit of the ANC and affecting its "innocent structures".

Mbekwa said the chaplaincy in the ANC dated back to 2012. Its main purpose was to ensure the dignity of the party and to anchor its values.

Mbekwa said the chaplaincy was unhappy over the way the SA Social Security Agency had handled the grants contract issue and created unnecessary panic.

However, on Monday, Mbekwa was full of praise for Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini. He called on God to protect her from her enemies.

"We spray the blood of Jesus over this minister! She is the child of God. She deserves the best," he said.

Dlamini’s ministry oversees Sassa, which has failed to find a new contractor to pay social grants after Cash Paymaster Services' invalid contract ends on March 31.

He had harsh words though for the DA, blaming the party and Western Cape Premier Helen Zille for inequality and racism in the province.

He called on the DA to implement anti-inequality policies and to get internal problems under control for the sake of stability.

The DA ousted the ANC to take control of the Western Cape in 2011.