Aristotle stole Africa's idea of democracy – Ekurhuleni EFF

Johannesburg – The EFF in Ekurhuleni on Saturday claimed that ancient Greek philosopher Aristotle took the idea of democracy from the ancient Egyptians and Ethiopians.

"[We] draw lessons for the ancient Egyptian's and Ethiopian's governance which they taught others [such as] Aristotle," the regional structure said in a statement.

"Aristotle…took advantage of the Macedonian invasion and ransacked the Egyptian libraries stealing African intellectual work he later claimed as his."

The statement was in response to violence that took place at an Ekurhuleni council meeting on Thursday.

The Ekurhuleni EFF said civilisation was brought by Africans to Europe.

"History tells us that the thief who masqueraded as the greatest philosopher then introduced our ways to the Athenians and called it democracy with the separation of state power: executive, legislature and judiciary.

"Europe had no law and order until we taught them and definitely had no civilization until we colonised Spain, Portugal and Italy through commissar Hannibal from Carthage."

The Encyclopedia Britannica states that ancient Egypt was ruled by the Persian empire and thereafter by Alexander the Great at the time Aristotle produced his work discussing democracy.

Both were absolute monarchies.

Former Democratic Alliance leader and current Western Cape Premier Helen Zille caused an uproar on social media when she tweeted that not every aspect of European colonialism was bad.

"For those claiming legacy of colonialism was only negative, think of our independent judiciary, transport infrastructure, piped water etc," she wrote.



She later apologised.