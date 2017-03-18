 

Aristotle stole Africa's idea of democracy – Ekurhuleni EFF

2017-03-18 15:42

James de Villiers, News24

File: AFP

File: AFP

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg – The EFF in Ekurhuleni on Saturday claimed that ancient Greek philosopher Aristotle took the idea of democracy from the ancient Egyptians and Ethiopians. 

"[We] draw lessons for the ancient Egyptian's and Ethiopian's governance which they taught others [such as] Aristotle," the regional structure said in a statement. 

"Aristotle…took advantage of the Macedonian invasion and ransacked the Egyptian libraries stealing African intellectual work he later claimed as his." 

The statement was in response to violence that took place at an Ekurhuleni council meeting on Thursday. 

Read: EFF and ANC councillors clash in Ekurhuleni city council

The Ekurhuleni EFF said civilisation was brought by Africans to Europe. 

"History tells us that the thief who masqueraded as the greatest philosopher then introduced our ways to the Athenians and called it democracy with the separation of state power: executive, legislature and judiciary.

"Europe had no law and order until we taught them and definitely had no civilization until we colonised Spain, Portugal and Italy through commissar Hannibal from Carthage."

The Encyclopedia Britannica states that ancient Egypt was ruled by the Persian empire and thereafter by Alexander the Great at the time Aristotle produced his work discussing democracy.

Both were absolute monarchies. 

Former Democratic Alliance leader and current Western Cape Premier Helen Zille caused an uproar on social media when she tweeted that not every aspect of European colonialism was bad. 

"For those claiming legacy of colonialism was only negative, think of our independent judiciary, transport infrastructure, piped water etc," she wrote.

She later apologised. 

Read more on:    eff  |  africa  |  democracy

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

The fashion icon we almost lost to a career in accounting

11 minutes ago
Partner content

Inside News24

 

/South Africa
WATCH: Helen Zille's history of Twitter upsets

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
PowerBall, Plus Friday March 17 results 2017-03-17 21:09 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 