 

Armed robbery at Belville strip club

2017-09-09 17:50

Derrick Spies, Correspondent

(iStock)

Cape Town – A popular Belville strip club was robbed by four armed men believed to be dressed as police officers on Friday evening.

Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana confirmed that a case of armed robbery had been opened in connection with a business robbery in Raglan Street, Belville, where the Loose Goose restaurant and revue bar is situated.

"According to reports, four armed men entered the premises and threatened the complainant and fled the scene with undisclosed amount of cash," Rwexana said.

According to sources, the men had entered the premises dressed as police officers and had threatened patrons as well, demanding their cellphones and other valuables.

Rwexana said no one has been arrested and no injuries were reported during the incident.

A manager at the establishment confirmed to News24 that it had been robbed on Friday, but declined to comment further on the matter.

