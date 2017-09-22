 

Arrests 'imminent' in retired principal murder - police

2017-09-22 18:12

Kaveel Singh

(Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Durban - Police are hot on the heels of suspects that murdered a retired Durban principal and critically injured her husband during a house robbery.

Gona Pillay, 63, was stabbed to death on Wednesday evening after four men posing as potential property buyers attacked her and her husband Logie, also a former principal.

The pensioner was stabbed several times and died her Chatsworth home while her husband, who was also stabbed, is in critical condition in hospital.

Police have since arrested a 24-year-old Pam Golding Properties intern who was charged with house robbery, murder and attempted murder.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the man would appear in Chatsworth Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, September 26.

She added: "More arrests are imminent."

Pam Golding CEO Andrew Golding said the property group distanced itself from the suspect.

"Needless to say we are shocked and deeply saddened at this terrible news. Our deepest condolences will be extended to the family, friends and community associated with the victims of this awful event."

Golding said he would keep the public informed of "any progress in this matter, as and when further information becomes available".

eThekwini Deputy Mayor Fawzia Peer welcomed the arrest and denounced the attack on the couple.

"This killing was a heinous crime committed by cowards, targeting an elderly couple. When I was alerted to this incident I was shocked. Why would someone enter a home under false pretences to steal but [then] kill an innocent person in the process?"

Peer, who also chairs the city's Safety and Security cluster, said police were put on high alert after the killing.

"More arrests are expected soon. I urge all residents to be calm and assure them that no stone will be left unturned as we aim to bring these cowards to book."

