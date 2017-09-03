 

Article alleging Ramaphosa extramarital affairs published

2017-09-03 09:20

News24 Correspondent

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa. (File, Leon Sadiki, City Press)

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa. (File, Leon Sadiki, City Press)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg - Following a failed last-minute court bid to gag it, the Sunday Independent has published a front page article alleging Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa’s involvement in a number of extramarital affairs.

The newspaper claims it has details of alleged relations between Ramaphosa – who is married with children – and approximately eight women, but would only release information about three this week. It is apparently intent on exposing details of the other alleged affairs in the future.

The newspaper shared private details, such as the fact that one of the women had suffered a miscarriage, and the journalist's perceptions of the psychological wellbeing of one of the women, according to the leaked emails it has claimed as its primary source for the information.

The three women were reportedly contacted by the Sunday Independent. One confirmed a previous relationship with Ramaphosa, but said it had ended. The other denied a relationship, while the third did not respond.

On Saturday evening, an urgent interdict to stop the newspaper from publishing the claims was struck from the roll in the South Gauteng High Court.

Judge Bashier Vally, in his judgment, said that Ramaphosa had not offered sufficient information to prove the urgency of the matter.

- Read more: Ramaphosa loses court bid to stop newspaper from publishing story about his personal life

Sunday Independent editor Steven Motale told News24 that the outcome of the court application was a victory for media freedom.

"He portrays himself as a paragon of moral value, he should know better," said Motale.

Earlier on Saturday, Ramaphosa described claims made about his personal life as an “episode [that] extends far beyond an attempt at political smear”.

His comments that the claims represented “an escalation of a dirty war against those who are working to restore the values, principles and integrity of the African National Congress and society,” came after a Whatsapp message appeared on social media which purported to be correspondence from the newspaper to the presidential hopeful.

- Read: Latest episode an escalation of a dirty war - Ramaphosa responds to smear campaign

Ramaphosa said in his media statement that he found suggestions that he paid money to women “with whom I was supposedly in relationships” to be “deeply disturbing”.

Instead, he said, he and his wife financially assisted 54 students, including men and women.

Ramaphosa told the Sunday Times that he had in fact had an extramarital affair, but denied that he was a blesser. 

Read more on:    anc  |  cyril ramaphosa  |  anc leadership race  |  politics  |  media

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

It's open season for the ANC's dirty tricks

2017-09-03 06:00

Inside News24

 
Watch: Investing in the future through child development

An investment of R32-million into 11 early childhood development centres is changing the future for children in the Northern Cape.

/News
WATCH: 'We take full responsibility for deceased Kusasalethu miners' - Motsepe
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, September 2 2017-09-02 21:11 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 